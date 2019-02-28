Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Sistema PJSFC (SSA) Sistema PJSFC: Sistema closes order book on RUB 10 bn series 001P-09 exchange-traded bonds 28-Feb-2019 / 15:02 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Sistema closes order book on RUB 10 bn series 001P-09 exchange-traded bonds Moscow, 28 February 2019 - Sistema PJSFC ("Sistema") (LSE: SSA, MOEX: AFKS), a publicly traded diversified Russian holding company, announces the successful completion of book-building for its RUB 10 bn series 001P-09 bonds. Based on the results of book building, the coupon was set at 9.90%, implying a yield to the put option of 10.14%. The nominal value per bond is RUB 1,000. Term to maturity is 3,640 days from the date of placement. The put option is in 3 years. The coupon period is 182 days. Vladimir Travkov, Sistema Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, said: "The results of the book building reflect the market's positive perception of Sistema and confirm Sistema's reputation as one of Russia's top issuers. Proceeds from the placement will be used to refinance Sistema's current debt portfolio." The bonds meet the criteria for inclusion in the First Level of Listing on the Moscow Exchange. Promsvyazbank, BCS Global Markets, Sovcombank, Solid, Aton and Renaissance Capital acted as lead arrangers of the placement. MTS Bank and East West United Bank S.A. acted as joint lead arrangers. Promsvyazbank was the placement agent. *** Sistema PJSFC is a publicly traded diversified Russian holding company serving over 150 million customers in such sectors as telecommunications, retail, paper and packaging, agriculture, high technology, banking, real estate, pharmaceuticals, tourism and healthcare services. The company was founded in 1993. Its revenue in 2017 reached RUB 704.6 billion; its total assets equalled RUB 1.1 trillion as of 31 December 2017. Sistema's global depositary receipts are listed under the symbol "SSA" on the London Stock Exchange. Sistema's ordinary shares are listed under the "AFKS" ticker on the Moscow Exchange. Website: www.sistema.ru [1] *** For further information, please visit www.sistema.com [2] or contact: Public Relations Investor Relations Sergey Kopytov Nikolai Minashin Tel.: +7 (495) 228 15 32 Tel: +7 (495) 730 66 00 kopytov@sistema.ru n.minashin@sistema.ru ISIN: US48122U2042 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: SSA LEI Code: 213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694 Sequence No.: 7656 EQS News ID: 782329 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=e8a7c86d39c0eaff5de6e8773a8b2da0&application_id=782329&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=39973cd10d05712a37abbbaa7ed02cfc&application_id=782329&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

February 28, 2019 07:03 ET (12:03 GMT)