

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sotheby's (BID) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $85.71 million, or $1.72 per share. This compares with $76.71 million, or $1.43 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Sotheby's reported adjusted earnings of $86.75 million or $1.74 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.48 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.9% to $375.15 million from $338.20 million last year.



