Gosuncn signed a global strategic cooperation agreement with Mojio

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On February 27, Barcelona, Gosuncn Technology Group Co., Ltd., a world leading provider of IoT products and solutions and Mojio, a connected car platform provider in Canada signed a strategic cooperation agreement during the Mobile World Congress 2019. The two parties will jointly develop the global Connected car market.

Gosuncn has been cooperating with Mojio for years. Gosuncn provides professional intelligent vehicle terminal products to realize safe and reliable connection of the vehicles based on 4G network. Relevant data is transmitted in real time to Mojio cloud platform for further processing and analysis. A wide range of functions and extended services are provided, including vehicle positioning, driving behavior analysis, vehicle failure warning and high-speed Wi-Fi service. Consumers can use these functions by connecting the plug-and-play smart device to the OBD-II port. New services can be deployed through upgrading such as collision detection and emergency call (eCall) response so as to enhance the safe driving experience and make vehicles sense collision, assess severity and trigger appropriate emergency response. Nearly 1 million users have upgraded their vehicle-mounted software in the North American and European markets.

Gosuncn and Mojio have already cooperated with each other in the United States and Canada to provide end-to-end smart connected car products and solutions for such leading operators as T-Mobile, Telus, Rogers and Bell. This time, both parties will jointly expand their market to multiple markets around the world so as to meet the business growth of more customers and the new business demands of car owners.

Liu Shuangguang, Chairman of Gosuncn Group, said, "Gosuncn is committed to providing global customers with innovative connected car products and services throughout the world. Together with Mojio, we can provide highly competitive end-to-end solutions for international customers. The close cooperation between both parties can realize the continuous increase of new services and better serve customers through remote upgrading of software and hardware."

Gosuncn have been provided 4G smart Connected car terminals for more than 20 operators in the world and have been used in more than 7,000 models in Europe and America. Gosuncn has invested 5G and V2X and will provide leading intelligent networking vehicle solutions for more car manufacturers and industry customers in the future based on its development in artificial intelligence.