

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's economic growth sustained its momentum in the final three months of 2018, supported by strong trade, latest data from the statistical office INSEE showed on Thursday.



Gross domestic product rose 0.3 percent, same as in the third quarter, and was in line with the flash estimate released on January 30. The economy expanded at the same pace in the third quarter.



In the first and second quarters, GDP grew 0.2 percent each.



Export growth accelerated to 2.3 percent and imports rebounded with a 1.4 percent gain. Foreign trade contributed 0.3 points to fourth quarter GDP growth.



In contrast, changes in inventories deducted 0.2 points from GDP growth.



Household consumption was flat in the fourth quarter and investment growth slowed to 0.2 percent. Domestic demand added 0.2 points to GDP growth.



In 2018, the average annual growth was 1.5 percent, which was slower than the 2.3 percent expansion in 2017.



