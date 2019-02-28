Edison Investment Research - General Industrials - Taronis Technologies: Taronis Technologies (formerly MagneGas) has completed the acquisition of one of the largest independently owned industrial gas distributors in Los Angeles, California, for $2.5m, payable in cash. The business adds $4.5m annualised sales, five depots in the Los Angeles area and a sales route to the Baja California and Sonora regions of Mexico. Importantly it completes the first phase of the acquisition programme initiated in 2017, creating a platform that management intends to deliver at least $100m revenues within five years.ISIN: US8762141070

