Neo Industrial Plc: Neo Industrial's Financial Statements for 2018 published

Neo Industrial's Financial Statements for 2018 published

Neo Industrial Plc's Financial Statements 2018 including Annual Report and Auditors Report have been published on the company's website at www.neoindustrial.fi in Finnish and in English. Neo Industrial's Corporate Governance Statement for 2018 can be found at the same site.

The Financial Statements as well as the Corporate Governance Statement are attached to this release in PDF format.

Neo Industrial Plc

Ralf Sohlström

Managing Director

For further information, please contact:

Ralf Sohlström, Managing Director, tel. +358 40 770 2720

www.neoindustrial.fi/en

Neo Industrial's strategy is to invest mainly in industrial companies with similar synergic benefits. The aim of investments is with active ownership to develop the purchased companies and establish additional value. Returns are sought through both dividend flow and an increase in value. Neo Industrial's class B shares are listed on the main list of NASDAQ Helsinki Stock Exchange. Neo Industrial's business segment is Cable Industry.

