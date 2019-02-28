The CardLinx Association today announced its 2019 board of directors including Microsoft, Rakuten, Sumitomo Mitsui Card Company, Mastercard, Discover, First Data, FIS, Transunion, Augeo, Affinity Solutions, Fidel, and Empyr. Board members are elected for one-year renewable terms and represent the leading global merchants, banks, data and technology companies, payment companies and fin-tech/ad-tech companies. The CardLinx Association is the leading global trade association focused on transforming online and in-store commerce by instituting industry standards, fostering cross-industry collaboration, and convening executive-level innovation forums.

"As recent news headlines demonstrate, the traditional industry lines between merchants, digital advertising platforms and payment companies are blurring rapidly," said Silvio Tavares, CardLinx President and CEO. "The 2019 CardLinx board of directors is comprised of world-class executives from leading global companies. We are committed to industry collaboration and product partnership to drive the next generation of consumer shopping experiences."

The CardLinx Association congratulates the 2019 board of directors:

Silvio Tavares , CEO and President of the Board, The CardLinx Association

Neal Bernstein, Senior Director, Microsoft

Bryon Cook, President and COO, Empyr

Paul Dattilo, Vice President Product, First Data

Jasma Ghai, Vice President, Network Products Delivery, Discover

David Kristal, Founder and CEO, Augeo

Brandon Logsdon, President, Excentus, a PDI Company

Kirsty Rankin, Senior Vice President, Mastercard

Paul Siegfried, Senior Vice President, TransUnion

Jonathan Silver, President and CEO, Affinity Solutions

Dev Subrata, Founder and CEO, Fidel

Satoru Suzuki, General Manager and Head of US Office, Sumitomo Mitsui Card Company

Mladen Vladic, General Manager of Loyalty Division, FIS

, General Manager of Loyalty Division, FIS Erin Warren, Senior Vice President, General Manager, Rakuten

2019 CardLinx Forum Series Launches with the CardLinx West Forum: Beyond the Shopping Cart in San Francisco on March 12th

CardLinx also announced its groundbreaking 2019 Forum Series exploring new commerce technologies, digital loyalty and artificial Intelligence. The first forum takes place in the San Francisco Bay Area on March 12th and features keynotes from Mastercard, Transunion and Rakuten among others. These exclusive, senior-level forums are held in North America (CardLinx West), Asia (CardLinx Asia) and Europe (CardLinx Europe) and enable leaders from various industries to meet, collaborate, and learn about the latest advances in commerce technology.

March 12, 2019: CardLinx West Forum Online-to-Offline Commerce

Beyond the Shopping Cart, San Francisco, California

To register: https://www.cardlinx.org/events/cardlinx-west-forum-online-to-offline-commerce-march-2019/

May 14, 2019: CardLinx Europe Forum Digital Loyalty

Advantage AI: More Engagement, More Sales, Paris, France

To register: https://www.cardlinx.org/events/cardlinx-europe-forum-digital-loyalty-may-2019/

June 2019: CardLinx Asia Forum AI and Digital Advertising

What Machines Get About Human Behavior, Tokyo, Japan

To register: https://www.cardlinx.org/events/cardlinx-asia-forum-ai-and-digital-advertising-june-2019/

Introducing the CardLinx O20 Awards Winners Will Be Announced at the CardLinx West Forum

CardLinx will be presenting the first annual CardLinx O2O Awards on March 12, 2019. The O2O Awards recognize outstanding achievement in the online-to-offline (O2O) industry.

Founder's Award

This award recognizes outstanding achievement and service to the card-linking and online-to-offline industries. Nominees must have demonstrated an exceptional commitment to industry advocacy, promoting product collaboration and standardization in the industry.

Entrepreneur of the Year

This award honors the most successful independent innovators that have started new businesses or new business models within large enterprise companies. The winner will have achieved significant scale and/or impact with their new business.

Product Collaboration of the Year

This award highlights innovation that is the product of partnerships between independent companies in online-to-offline commerce.

Best Consumer Experience

This award recognizes new online-to-offline products that deliver new and compelling consumer experiences. Nominees must have demonstrated a new or innovative approach to consumer shopping experiences.

About the CardLinx Association

The CardLinx Association is the premier, multi-industry trade association focused on transforming online-to-offline commerce and card-linking worldwide. On behalf of its members, the association fosters cross-industry collaboration, develops industry services, organizes executive-level innovation forums and institutes common standards to minimize and eliminate friction for purchases. Membership in the CardLinx Association is open to merchants, financial institutions, digital publishers, advertisers, merchant acquirers, payment networks and fintech companies. For more information about CardLinx visit: http://bit.ly/2QqUuJe

