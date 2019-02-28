Invesco Markets III Plc - Circ re Cancellation of Listing

28 February 2019

INVESCO MARKETS III PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY

("Invesco" or the "Company")

PUBLICATION OF SHAREHOLDER CIRCULAR

Invesco announces that a circular to shareholders (the "Circular") setting out information regarding the proposal to cancel the listing of the shares of certain sub-funds of the Company from the premium segment of the official list of the UK Listing Authority maintained by the Financial Conduct Authority (the "Cancellation") and containing a notice for the Annual General Meeting will be posted today. The Annual General Meeting will be held at 9.30am at the offices of 32 Molesworth Street, Dublin 2 on Friday, 22 March 2019. For the avoidance of doubt, the shares will continue to be admitted to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange.

The sub-funds of the Company whose shares are currently admitted to the Official List and are proposed to be cancelled are as follows:-

Invesco FTSE RAFI Europe UCITS ETF (LEI: 549300NGJ4YX93REZW21) Invesco FTSE RAFI Europe Mid-Small UCITS ETF (LEI: 54930096D1FYHDCL6O43) Invesco Dynamic US Market UCITS ETF (LEI: 549300NJ3U88DMVICM41) Invesco EQQQ Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF (LEI: 549300G3HDTLNIY9YW25) Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 UCITS ETF (LEI: 549300PHVFH9SYW0MG58) Invesco FTSE RAFI UK 100 UCITS ETF (LEI: 5493000LTU3R9EI32S64) Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF (LEI: 549300089ITTOMZ12W48) Invesco FTSE RAFI All-World 3000 UCITS ETF (LEI: 5493000PF8DBJC4E7324)

Copies of the Circular will be shortly available at etf.invesco.com and it will also be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism where it will shortly be available for inspection at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm.

