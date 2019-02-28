Vertical Exploration Inc.: Vertical Appoints Martin Gallagher to Advisory Board

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2019 / VERTICAL EXPLORATION INC. (TSX-V: VERT) ("Vertical" or the Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Martin Gallagher to the advisory board.

Mr. Gallagher has extensive experience as an analyst and investment professional gained in a variety of investment banking and project evaluation roles, including the resource sector. He holds a BSc. in Financial Economics from Birkbeck College, University of London (1993).

Between 1988 and 2000, Martin worked for a variety of US banks, mainly as a credit and project analyst. From 2001 to 2007, he worked at Dresdner Kleinwort, initially with a focus on high-yield, special situations and distressed investments and finally, serving as Managing Director and Head of Emerging Markets Proprietary Trading, responsible for deploying the bank's capital across different markets and sectors .

Martin is currently a partner of Brave Partners LLP, a London-based advisory firm, which is active in the insurance, clean energy/storage and natural resource sectors. He provides advice to investors in junior mining, as well as capital raising and related services.

Peter P. Swistak, President/CEO of Vertical Exploration Inc., commented, "We are delighted to have Mr. Gallagher join our growing Vertical Exploration team. His experience as an analyst and investment professional make him an extremely valuable addition to the company".

ABOUT VERTICAL EXPLORATION

Vertical Exploration's mission is to identify, acquire, and advance high potential mining prospects located in North America for the benefit of its stakeholders. The Company's flagship St-Onge Wollastonite property is located in the Lac-Saint-Jean area in the Province of Quebec.

