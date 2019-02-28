Coconut Creek, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - February 28, 2019) - NutraFuels, Inc., fka NutraLife Biosciences, Inc. (OTCQB: NTFU) ("the Company" or "NutraFuels") plans to explore additional options for delivery systems for its nutraceutical and wellness products and pharmaceutical delivery systems.

"We are excited to be exploring our capabilities in the life sciences space by engaging in the research and development of more formulations and enhanced delivery systems with an experienced cGMP pharmaceutical manufacturer," said Edgar Ward, CEO and Founder of NutraFuels.

The Company plans to explore these various pharmaceutical formulations and delivery systems while utilizing the valuable experience of a cGMP pharmaceutical manufacturer.

The Company manufactures and distributes private label and its own branded products under its NutraHempCBD and NutraSpray brands. The Company's product development, testing and research are conducted by four chemists under the supervision of Mr. Ward. The Company manufactures 100% of its products at its FDA registered facility in accordance with GMP standards.

The Company is a fully reporting company with a class of securities registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). As reported in its Form 8-K filed with the SEC on November 13, 2018, the Company recently announced its financial results for the three (3) and nine (9) month period ended September 30, 2018 with revenue of $1,062,146 and $2,870,462 respectively compared to $652,385 and $1,027,727 for the three (3) and nine (9) month period ended September 30, 2017. The Company's filings with the SEC can be viewed at www.sec.gov. NTFU's CBD products and information about the company's direct sales program can be found online at www.nutrahempcbd.com and by following the company on Instagram.

