Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market Worth $8.1 Billion by 2023 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Feb. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new research report "Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market by System (Conventional, Hybrid), Process (Pretreatment, Filtration, Evaporation & Crystallization), End-Use Industry (Energy & Power, Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Food & Beverages), and Region - Global Forecast to 2023", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Zero Liquid Discharge Market is expected to grow from USD 5.4 billion in 2018 to USD 8.1 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2018 to 2023. Major drivers in the market include the implementation of stringent environmental regulations. In addition, rising concerns over the disposal of brine concentrates into water bodies is expected to drive the Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market.

Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=214039545

Browse in-depth TOC on "Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market"

69 - Tables

44 - Figures

144 - Pages

View detailed Table of Content here

:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/zero-liquid-discharge-system-market-214039545.html

The conventional ZLD system segment is projected to lead the market during the forecast period.

Based on system, the conventional ZLD system segment is estimated to lead the Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market during the forecast period from 2018-2023. This growth can be attributed to strict environmental regulations that have forced small-to-large companies to install zero liquid discharge systems. The conventional ZLD system has a standard process for the treatment of effluents and sludge and is widely adopted due to its economical nature. Conventional ZLD systems are widely used across end-use industries for low to medium flowrate effluent plants.

The pretreatment segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR, in terms of value during the forecast period.

Based on process, the pretreatment segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR owing to the rising need to treat effluents to eliminate contaminants present in the wastewater prior to its further processing through zero liquid discharge systems. This involves chemical and/or biological treatment of effluents for further processing. The biological treatment method is majorly opted for by end-use industries, such as food & beverages, and pharmaceuticals to treat effluents, whereas the chemical treatment method is majorly adopted in industries such as energy & power, chemicals & petrochemicals, and textiles, among others.

North America is expected to lead the zero liquid discharge market during the forecast period.

By region, the zero liquid discharge market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. The North America region was the largest market for zero liquid discharge systems in 2017 and is expected to continue to lead in the coming years. This region is witnessing a high demand for zero liquid discharge systems from various end-use industries such as energy & power, chemicals & petrochemicals, food & beverages, textiles, pharmaceuticals, and semiconductors & electronics. Employment of stringent environmental regulations by countries such as the US and Canada among others, especially in the energy & power end-use industry, have led to an increase in the demand for zero liquid discharge systems in the region.

Key players in the Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market are Aquatech International LLC (US), SUEZ water technologies & solutions (US), Veolia Water Technologies (France), GEA Group (Germany), Praj Industries Ltd. (India), H2O GmbH (Germany), US Water Services (US), Aquarion AG (Switzerland), Doosan Hydro Technology LLC (US), Petro Sep Corporation (Canada), IDE Technologies (Israel), Degremont Technologies Ltd. (Switzerland), Oasys Water, Inc. (US), and Saltworks Technologies Inc. (Canada), among others.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=214039545

Browse Adjacent Markets: Equipment Machine and Tooling Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Water & Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market by Product Type (Filtration (Granular/Sand Filtration, Adsorption, RO, MF), Disinfection (Chlorine, UV), Desalination, Testing), Application (Municipal, Industrial), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022

Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) System Market by Installation (Greenfield, Brownfield), Type (Wet FGD System, Dry & Semi-Dry FGD System), End User (Power Generation, Chemical, Iron & Steel, Cement Manufacturing), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022

Sludge Treatment Chemicals Marketby Type (Flocculants, Coagulants, Disinfectants), by End User Industries (Oil & Gas, Metal Processing, Food & Beverage, Pulp & Paper, Chemicals, Electronics), & by Region - Global Trends & Forecast to 2020

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Shelly Singh

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/zero-liquid-discharge-system-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com