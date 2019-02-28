GH Capital, Inc.: GH Capital Signs a Letter of Intent to Acquire Zeni Payments

All-Stock Transaction for Credit Card Processing Gateway Provider

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2019 / GH Capital, Inc. (OTCQB: GHHC ), a diversified fintec holding company, is pleased to announce that it has signed a Letter of Intent (the" LOI") for the acquisition of Zeni Payments Inc., a Nevada-based fintec credit card payment processing gateway provider, in an all -stock transaction.

The acquisition anticipated by the LOI is the result of a process initiated following GHHC's growth strategy. If consummated, GHHC will own 100% of the outstanding shares of Zeni Payments Inc.

Bill Bollander, Chief Executive Officer of GH Capital, commented, "We are driven to complete the acquisition as soon as possible, and upon the completion of additional due diligence."

About GH Capital

GH Capital, Inc. (OTCQB: GHHC ) is a diversified holding company offering a range of financial solutions for businesses layered with an advisory platform to assist companies going public. For more information, please check out: http://www.ghcapital-inc.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-Looking Statements. This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act") (which Sections were adopted as part of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "prospects," "outlook," and similar words or expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may," and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any anticipated results, performance or achievements. The Company disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, a future event, or otherwise. For additional risks and uncertainties that could impact the Company's forward-looking statements, please see the Company's Form 10-K filed on December 28, 2018, for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2018, including but not limited to the discussion under "Risk Factors" therein, which the Company has filed with the SEC and which may be viewed at http://www.sec.gov .

