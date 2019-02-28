Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.
DGAP Dissemination of Financial Reports: Fabasoft AG / Release of Financial
Reports
Fabasoft AG: Release of a Financial report
2019-02-28 / 14:05
Announcement on the release of an Interim report transmitted by DGAP - a
service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Fabasoft AG hereby announces that the Interim report Q3 is immediately
available under the follwing internet address:
Report: Interim report Q3
German:
https://www.fabasoft.com/group/Fabasoft_AG_9_Monatsbericht_2018_2019.pdf
English:
https://www.fabasoft.com/group/Fabasoft_AG_9_Monthsreport_2018_2019.pdf
2019-02-28 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Fabasoft AG
Honauerstraße 4
4020 Linz
Austria
Internet: www.fabasoft.com
Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime
Standard); Freiverkehr in Berlin,
Stuttgart, München, Hamburg, Düsseldorf
End of News DGAP News Service
782379 2019-02-28
(END) Dow Jones NewswiresFebruary 28, 2019 08:05 ET (13:05 GMT)
DGAP Dissemination of Financial Reports: Fabasoft AG / Release of Financial
Reports
Fabasoft AG: Release of a Financial report
2019-02-28 / 14:05
Announcement on the release of an Interim report transmitted by DGAP - a
service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Fabasoft AG hereby announces that the Interim report Q3 is immediately
available under the follwing internet address:
Report: Interim report Q3
German:
https://www.fabasoft.com/group/Fabasoft_AG_9_Monatsbericht_2018_2019.pdf
English:
https://www.fabasoft.com/group/Fabasoft_AG_9_Monthsreport_2018_2019.pdf
2019-02-28 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Fabasoft AG
Honauerstraße 4
4020 Linz
Austria
Internet: www.fabasoft.com
Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime
Standard); Freiverkehr in Berlin,
Stuttgart, München, Hamburg, Düsseldorf
End of News DGAP News Service
782379 2019-02-28
(END) Dow Jones NewswiresFebruary 28, 2019 08:05 ET (13:05 GMT)