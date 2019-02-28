InterestSpring LLC: Cleaning Services Company Pro Housekeepers Expands their Coverage Area from Florida to 18 Cities from Coast to Coast

Pro Housekeepers Provides Outstanding and Thorough Home Cleaning Services

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2019 / Jon Tavarez, the founder of Pro Housekeepers, is pleased to announce that his cleaning services company has just expanded the coverage area from three cities in Florida to 18 U.S. locations from coast to coast.

To check out the list of newly expanded locations, which include Los Angeles and San Francisco, CA; Phoenix, AZ; Seattle, WA, New York City and many others, please visit https://prohousekeepers.com/locations/.

As a company spokesperson noted, Pro Housekeepers has enjoyed rapid growth since Tavarez first opened the Tampa, Florida location in 2015. Within a year, the home cleaning company expanded to two other cities in The Sunshine State: Miami and West Palm Beach.

Within the last 8 months, Pro Housekeepers has expanded nationwide, and now serves 18 cities across the United States.

'We plan on continuous expansion in 2019-2020 to a dozen more cities across the USA,' the spokesperson noted, adding that from on-demand to scheduled cleaning services, the friendly and experienced maids who work for Pro Housekeepers are ready and willing to help.

Booking a cleaning service with one of the fully vetted professionals from Pro Housekeepers is easy and stress-free; people simply need to visit the user-friendly website and click on 'Book My Cleaning.'

'Choose your ideal date, time and package - we'll take care of the rest,' the spokesperson noted.

'Once confirmed, your housekeeper will arrive with supplies and equipment.'

Because Tavarez understands that many people like the convenience of booking appointments on their smartphone or tablet, customers may also use the Pro Housekeepers Mobile App to schedule a time for the background checked professionals to come clean their home. This allows customers to easily set up and manage their cleaning services while they are on the go.

From homeowners who would like help getting their house ready for company to those who would prefer regular assistance, Pro Housekeepers is proud to offer thorough and reliable cleaning services.

The fact that Pro Housekeepers is enjoying such rapid growth will not surprise their many satisfied clients. Since they first opened for business, the company has earned a well-deserved reputation for their hassle-free scheduling, outstanding customer service and teams of highly experienced professionals, all of whom go through an extensive background check and training program.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CRAy3IAHnxc

About Pro Housekeepers:

Pro Housekeepers provides customers with on-demand or scheduled cleaning services via their website https://prohousekeepers.com and the Pro Housekeepers mobile app. They have been in business since early 2015 which is when their founder Jon Tavarez noticed an opportunity in his local market for an Uber-style housekeeping company. What started as an experiment in one city is now a rapidly growing company all across the United States.

Contact:

Jennifer Rodriguez

info@prohousekeepers.com

(949) 555-2861

SOURCE: Pro Housekeepers

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/537389/Cleaning-Services-Company-Pro-Housekeepers-Expands-their-Coverage-Area-from-Florida-to-18-Cities-from-Coast-to-Coast