

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. weekly jobless claims for the week ended February 23 and advanced GDP data for the fourth quarter are due at 8:30 am ET Thursday. Ahead of these data, the greenback traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the greenback dropped against the franc, it held steady against the rest of major counterparts.



The greenback was worth 110.81 against the yen, 0.9939 against the franc, 1.1407 against the euro and 1.3302 against the pound as of 8:25 am ET.



