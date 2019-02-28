NexusTek Makes Mission and Core Values Public

Flexible corporate culture, social responsibility, performance and integrity exemplify managed IT services leader's commitment to customers, communities, partners, small businesses and employees

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2019 / NexusTek, an award-winning cloud, managed IT services and cyber security provider, today unveiled its company mission statement and core values to the public. Recently named 2018 MSP of the Year, NexusTek helps thousands of small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) across the country manage and optimize their respective IT environments for business continuity, productivity and efficient operations.

NexusTek Mission and Values:

OUR MISSION: Enabling the latest technology solutions for small to medium-sized businesses to power their success.

OUR VALUES

PEOPLE: We value our team members and have a passion for what we do. COMMUNITY: We are united for the good of our Company and the business communities we serve. COURAGE: We adapt and reach above and beyond. INTEGRITY: We act ethically, honestly, and fairly. PERFORMANCE: We deliver what we promise.

"For small business owners and IT leaders at mid-market companies, NexusTek enables their success by providing technology services and solutions that eliminate performance-hindering inefficiencies, coupled with the scalability to support future growth," said NexusTek CEO, Mike Jenner. "Having achieved record growth in 2018, we are very proud of our team's performance and commitment to delivering better services. These results reflect a belief that success is not derived from any one source, but from an amalgamation of diverse contributions from the people with whom we work and the communities in which we operate."

Through WOWSA, NexusTek's employee engagement program, the company helps employees find fulfillment and purpose in the workplace. WOWSA is an acronym for, "Why Our Workplace Stays Awesome."

"Business leaders often lose sight of the fact that IT personnel have the same needs as other employees. Programs like WOWSA are the foundation of a progressive, collaborative corporate culture and professional environment in which all team members are engaged, find meaning and a sense of purpose," said NexusTek Vice President of Human Resources Suzanne Harris.

Corporate social responsibility is paramount at NexusTek. Exemplifying an adherence to its core value of Community, the company supports a myriad of philanthropic organizations across the country to help less fortunate members of society.

NexusTek's Orange County team recently joined forces with Orangewood Foundation to pack over 100 backpacks full of school supplies for the organization's annual backpack drive. Recently in Nevada, employees from NexusTek's Las Vegas office teamed up with PENTA Building Group to volunteer at Three-Square Food Bank to package lunch boxes. In addition, NexusTek's employees, customers and partners came together at NexusTek's annual client event, at The M Resort in Las Vegas, to pack 54,000 meals at the inspiring Kids Around The World Serve Event.

In Denver, NexusTek deployed a team from headquarters to participate in the Colorado Apprentice Fair in support of CareerWise Colorado. CareerWise Colorado partners with local businesses to offer three-year apprenticeships to high school students. As part of this unique program, NexusTek is sponsoring two students for apprenticeships that begin Summer 2019.

NexusTek also supports employees' philanthropic efforts by matching their donations to charitable organizations. Each year, NexusTek's community giving programs result in tens of thousands of dollars in contributions.

Since inception, NexusTek has championed the importance of "giving back" to the community, as evidenced by the thousands of hours personnel spend volunteering. With this public declaration of its new mission and core values, NexusTek conveys its relentless pursuit of both a positive corporate culture for team members and accountability as a socially-responsible community partner.

ABOUT NEXUSTEK

Thousands of small and medium-sized businesses depend on NexusTek to manage and optimize their IT and cloud environments for business continuity, productivity, operational efficiency and cost-effectiveness. With an all-encompassing services portfolio, infrastructure, high-touch personal attention and IT consulting expertise, NexusTek delivers true end-to-end, outsourced IT management to organizations nationwide.

An SSAE 16 SOC II certified company, NexusTek designs problem solving and efficiency-minded IT solutions that bring together storage, virtualization, unified communications and collaboration, data protection and networking technologies from the world's foremost technology leaders. NexusTek Cloud Services offer the flexibility and control businesses need to be agile, and can address customers' unique cyber security, business continuity, compliance and auditing requirements in cloud, hybrid or on-premise environments. NexusTek is ranked as a top Managed Services Provider in North America on the MSPmentor 501 List, is a CRN MSP Elite 150 list member and award-winning Microsoft Gold Partner. Unfettered visibility, 24 x 7 x 365 monitoring, management and a true 24 hour staffed helpdesk, coupled with its comprehensive solutions portfolio and more than 22 years' experience, empower NexusTek to deliver better services to customers, regardless of how their needs change.

CONTACT:

For additional information, please visit https://www.nexustek.com.

Mostafa Razzak

JMRConnect

202.904.2048

m.razzak@jmrconnect.net

SOURCE: NexusTek

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/537342/NexusTek-Makes-Mission-and-Core-Values-Public