FIELD SYSTEMS DESIGNS HOLDINGS PLC - Half-year Report

FIELD SYSTEMS DESIGNS HOLDINGS PLC - Half-year Report

London, February 28

FIELD SYSTEMS DESIGNS HOLDINGS PLC

INTERIM RESULTS

The Board of Field Systems Designs Holdings plc (FSD), a specialist installation and engineering Group providing mechanical and electrical installation in the water, power, and waste industries, announces its interim results for the six months to 30 November 2018.

OVERVIEW

The results for the first six months of this financial year reflect level turnover and reduced profits compared to the prior period, reflecting the continued impact of the Group's dealings with its customer on Energy from Waste (EfW) projects where commercial difficulties are being encountered. The opening order book included two large projects from the EfW sector; these projects were on target to be completed during the 2018 financial year however programme extension persists.

Gross profit margins remain impacted by the ongoing difficulties in recovering value from variations and the costs associated with programme extension, a situation which is likely to remain until the projects can be completed, closed out, and the deserved recompense received for the efforts expended.

The current AMP6 (Sixth Asset Management Programme in the Water Industry) runs until April 2020. The water utilities have now mostly concluded their MEICA frameworks with different approaches to their mechanisms and methodologies of spend. Sales volumes in the Water Industry have been strong during this period.

Operating profits fell from the comparative period and the consolidated results for the six months to 30 November 2018 show group turnover of GBP11.8million (2017 GBP12million) with a group profit after tax of GBP46,000 (2017 GBP168,000).

There remains no pension fund deficit on a FRS102 accounting basis, having now met this encouraging milestone, however a significant deficit remains on the more stringent actuarial valuation basis whose results have been reviewed by the actuary as at March 2018 and are expected to be released shortly.

OUTLOOK

FSD's sales effort remains committed to the water and EfW sectors. The Board expect the anticipated value of new orders in the water sector to become more uncertain as the remaining time to the end of the current AMP reduces and timing of new work in the EfW sector is difficult to predict. The order book however remains strong and the balance sheet sound. The directors believe that the group remains well positioned for the future.

N Billings

Managing Director

28 February 2019

FIELD SYSTEMS DESIGNS HOLDINGS PLC

UNAUDITED COMPREHENSIVE INCOME STATEMENT

for the six months ended 30 November 2018

20182017
£'000 £'000
TURNOVER11,81512,046
Cost of sales(11,188)(11,238)
______________
GROSS PROFIT627808
Net operating expenses(567)(596)
______________
OPERATING PROFIT60212
Interest receivable and similar income3-
Interest payable and similar charges(1)(1)
______________
PROFIT ON ORDINARY
ACTIVITIES BEFORE TAXATION62211
Taxation1643
______________
PROFIT ON ORDINARY
ACTIVITIES AFTER TAXATION46168
============
Other comprehensive income(40)(30)
______________
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
FOR THE PERIOD6138
============
EARNINGS PER SHARE
Basic0.9p3.1p
============

NOTES:

1. The directors of Field Systems Designs Holdings plc accept responsibility for this announcement.

2. This interim statement has neither been audited, nor reviewed by our auditors, Mazars LLP.

FIELD SYSTEMS DESIGNS HOLDINGS PLC

UNAUDITED GROUP STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

As at 30 November 2018

20182017
£'000£'000
FIXED ASSETS
Tangible assets575539
CURRENT ASSETS
Stock3721
Debtors7,7707,346
Cash at bank and in hand4,1843,341
________________
11,99110,708
________________
CREDITORS
Amounts falling due within one year8,9617,884
________________
NET CURRENT ASSETS3,0302,824
________________
TOTAL ASSETS LESS CURRENT
LIABILITIES3,6053,363
CREDITORS
Amounts falling due after more than one year820
PROVISION FOR LIABILITIES
Deferred tax3931
Post-Employment Employee Benefits--
________________
NET ASSETS3,5583,312
==============
CAPITAL AND RESERVES
Called up share capital569569
Share premium account159159
Reserves2,8302,584
________________
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY3,5583,312
==============

