FIELD SYSTEMS DESIGNS HOLDINGS PLC - Half-year Report
London, February 28
FIELD SYSTEMS DESIGNS HOLDINGS PLC
INTERIM RESULTS
The Board of Field Systems Designs Holdings plc (FSD), a specialist installation and engineering Group providing mechanical and electrical installation in the water, power, and waste industries, announces its interim results for the six months to 30 November 2018.
OVERVIEW
The results for the first six months of this financial year reflect level turnover and reduced profits compared to the prior period, reflecting the continued impact of the Group's dealings with its customer on Energy from Waste (EfW) projects where commercial difficulties are being encountered. The opening order book included two large projects from the EfW sector; these projects were on target to be completed during the 2018 financial year however programme extension persists.
Gross profit margins remain impacted by the ongoing difficulties in recovering value from variations and the costs associated with programme extension, a situation which is likely to remain until the projects can be completed, closed out, and the deserved recompense received for the efforts expended.
The current AMP6 (Sixth Asset Management Programme in the Water Industry) runs until April 2020. The water utilities have now mostly concluded their MEICA frameworks with different approaches to their mechanisms and methodologies of spend. Sales volumes in the Water Industry have been strong during this period.
Operating profits fell from the comparative period and the consolidated results for the six months to 30 November 2018 show group turnover of GBP11.8million (2017 GBP12million) with a group profit after tax of GBP46,000 (2017 GBP168,000).
There remains no pension fund deficit on a FRS102 accounting basis, having now met this encouraging milestone, however a significant deficit remains on the more stringent actuarial valuation basis whose results have been reviewed by the actuary as at March 2018 and are expected to be released shortly.
OUTLOOK
FSD's sales effort remains committed to the water and EfW sectors. The Board expect the anticipated value of new orders in the water sector to become more uncertain as the remaining time to the end of the current AMP reduces and timing of new work in the EfW sector is difficult to predict. The order book however remains strong and the balance sheet sound. The directors believe that the group remains well positioned for the future.
N Billings
Managing Director
28 February 2019
FIELD SYSTEMS DESIGNS HOLDINGS PLC
UNAUDITED COMPREHENSIVE INCOME STATEMENT
for the six months ended 30 November 2018
|2018
|2017
|£'000
|£'000
|TURNOVER
|11,815
|12,046
|Cost of sales
|(11,188)
|(11,238)
|_______
|_______
|GROSS PROFIT
|627
|808
|Net operating expenses
|(567)
|(596)
|_______
|_______
|OPERATING PROFIT
|60
|212
|Interest receivable and similar income
|3
|-
|Interest payable and similar charges
|(1)
|(1)
|_______
|_______
|PROFIT ON ORDINARY
|ACTIVITIES BEFORE TAXATION
|62
|211
|Taxation
|16
|43
|_______
|_______
|PROFIT ON ORDINARY
|ACTIVITIES AFTER TAXATION
|46
|168
|======
|======
|Other comprehensive income
|(40)
|(30)
|_______
|_______
|TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
|FOR THE PERIOD
|6
|138
|======
|======
|EARNINGS PER SHARE
|Basic
|0.9p
|3.1p
|======
|======
NOTES:
1. The directors of Field Systems Designs Holdings plc accept responsibility for this announcement.
2. This interim statement has neither been audited, nor reviewed by our auditors, Mazars LLP.
FIELD SYSTEMS DESIGNS HOLDINGS PLC
UNAUDITED GROUP STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
As at 30 November 2018
|2018
|2017
|£'000
|£'000
|FIXED ASSETS
|Tangible assets
|575
|539
|CURRENT ASSETS
|Stock
|37
|21
|Debtors
|7,770
|7,346
|Cash at bank and in hand
|4,184
|3,341
|________
|________
|11,991
|10,708
|________
|________
|CREDITORS
|Amounts falling due within one year
|8,961
|7,884
|________
|________
|NET CURRENT ASSETS
|3,030
|2,824
|________
|________
|TOTAL ASSETS LESS CURRENT
|LIABILITIES
|3,605
|3,363
|CREDITORS
|Amounts falling due after more than one year
|8
|20
|PROVISION FOR LIABILITIES
|Deferred tax
|39
|31
|Post-Employment Employee Benefits
|-
|-
|________
|________
|NET ASSETS
|3,558
|3,312
|=======
|=======
|CAPITAL AND RESERVES
|Called up share capital
|569
|569
|Share premium account
|159
|159
|Reserves
|2,830
|2,584
|________
|________
|TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|3,558
|3,312
|=======
|=======