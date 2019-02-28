Aidoc Announces CE Mark for the First AI-based Workflow Tool for Pulmonary Embolism

- Aidoc's solution for flagging and prioritizing pulmonary embolisms is now commercially available in Europe

TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aidoc, the leading provider of AI solutions for radiologists, announced today the commercial release of its CE-marked product for the identification and triage of pulmonary embolism (PE) in CT pulmonary angiograms. By flagging obstructions in blood-flow to the lungs, Aidoc prioritizes radiologists' work-queues and helps them detect critical conditions faster, leading to quicker treatment and saving lives.

"We're happy to provide the market with yet another CE marked time-sensitive pathology in our full-body AI solution," says Elad Walach, Aidoc co-founder and CEO. "Together with our CE marked solutions for flagging intracranial hemorrhage and c-spine fractures, our comprehensive solution runs in the background and gives the radiologist the peace of mind that no urgent cases are sitting at the bottom of the worklist waiting to be read."

In the United States alone, up to 600,000 people are diagnosed with PE annually and it is estimated to be responsible for 100,000 annual deaths, making it the third most common cause of cardiovascular death. PE diagnosis can be highly challenging due to its variable and non-specific presentation, making the case that it can truly benefit from AI-driven workflow triage.

At ECR in Vienna, Aidoc will be demonstrating its suite of AI-based workflow solutions at booth AI-02 in the AI Exhibition. The diagnostic performance of Aidoc's PE solution at the University Hospital of Basel will be presented as part of the ECR scientific sessions, demonstrating research concluding that Aidoc can complement conventional workflows with worklist prioritization and has the potential to improve the quality of healthcare by accelerating the diagnostic process and communication.

Aidoc is the leading provider of artificial intelligence solutions that support and enhance the impact of radiologist diagnostic power - helping them expedite patient treatment and improve quality of care. The company's solutions reduce turnaround time and increase quality and efficiency by flagging acute anomalies in real time. Radiologists benefit from state-of-the-art deep learning technology that is "Always -on", running behind the scenes freeing them to focus on the diagnosis itself. Aidoc's healthcare-grade deep learning algorithms benefit from large quantities of data, making their solutions the most comprehensive in the field, and enabling them to provide diagnostic aid to the broadest set of pathologies. Aidoc is currently deployed at over 60 leading medical centers and has just hit the 1 million mark for total patients reviewed.

