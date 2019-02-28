Trianz Earns 'Market Challenger' Distinction in ISG Digital Business Transformation 2019 Report

SANTA CLARA, California, Feb. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trianz, a global digital transformation consulting and technology services firm, has announced its selection as a 'Market Challenger' in the ISG Provider Lens Digital Business Transformation U.S. 2019 Quadrant Report.

Compiled by ISG Provider Lens, a unit of ISG Research (an Information Services Group Inc entity), the report delivers an analytical comparison of digital transformation service providers' strengths, challenges and competitive differentiators.

Trianz helps enterprises achieve their digital transformation objectives through a wide spectrum of services ranging from business process management and enterprise content management, to app development and mobile enablement. From eliminating inefficiencies and avoiding missed strategic opportunities to focusing on delivering top-of-the-brass results, Trianz constantly empowers businesses with digital solutions, helping them achieve their business goals and build a competitive advantage.

"We have closely followed Trianz' journey of enabling enterprises with the ability to develop and deliver high-quality software faster and more efficiently, in addition to increasing the relevance of to-be-released-in-the-market software and shaping new ones. We've also witnessed the collaborative workspace Trianz creates with every digital engagement, and so are delighted to nominate it as a 'Market Challenger' in the digital transformation space," Dr. Kenn Walters, Global Lead Analyst at ISG Research, said in a statement.

Expressing his pleasure on the selection, Rollen Roberson, President at Trianz, said, "Being nominated as a 'Market Challenger' in the Digital Business Transformation Quadrant Report by ISG Provider Lens makes us at Trianz extremely proud and happy.

"Our proven approach, technology partnerships, supporting systems, and culture help us simplify the digital evolution and transformation journey for our clients. On behalf of our team, we thank ISG for this appreciation," added Prashant Bhavaraju, Vice President of Marketing at Trianz.

Trianz was positioned as a 'Product Challenger' in the ISG Provider Lens Quadrant Report for Managed Public Cloud Service earlier this year.

Trianz operates on the business theme of 'Digital Evolution Simplified.' Over the last seventeen years, the firm has worked towards engineering an ecosystem around its focus on digital evolution by viewing challenges and opportunities from its clients' perspective, while replacing consulting speak and complexity with simplicity to deliver measurable impact. The Santa Clara-headquartered firm helps business and technology leaders drive transformations through simple, yet effective, innovative and futuristic techniques. Its portfolio is concentrated around the Cloud, Infrastructure, Analytics, Digitalization and Security paradigms.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (NASDAQ: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including 75 of the top 100 enterprises in the world, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; technology strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 professionals operating in more than 20 countries-a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry's most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit https://www.isg-one.com/ .

About Trianz

Trianz simplifies digital evolutions through effective strategies and excellence in execution. Collaborating with business and technology leaders, we help formulate and execute operational strategies to achieve intended business outcomes by bringing the best of consulting, technology experiences and execution models. Powered by knowledge, research, and perspectives, we enable clients to transition to a digital enterprise by leveraging Cloud, Analytics, Digital, Infrastructure and Security paradigms. With offices in Silicon Valley, Washington DC Metro, Rosemont, Chicago, Austin, Boston, Denver, Irvine, Raleigh, San Francisco, Seattle, New York, Dubai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai, we serve Fortune 1000 and emerging organizations across industries globally. For more information, visit www.trianz.com.

