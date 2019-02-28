New Alliance brings together industry-leading companies with a common vision to secure the modern, perimeter-less, cloud-delivered, and privacy-focused world.

Lookout, the leader in securing the post-perimeter world, today announced the launch of the Post-Perimeter Security Alliance to address a pressing challenge for enterprises: how to integrate security capabilities across endpoint, cloud, and identity to protect access to corporate data while enabling productivity.

"Last November, Lookout introduced post-perimeter security to address how to secure corporate data in today's perimeter-less, cloud-delivered and privacy-focused world," said Marc Jaffan, Vice President, Business and Corporate Development at Lookout. "We recognized that in order for customers to implement a post-perimeter architecture, they must assemble the various components themselves, as there is currently no single source to enable Post-Perimeter Security. We formed this alliance to deliver a set of pre-integrated post-perimeter solutions simply and effectively, and I'm excited about the caliber and enthusiasm of the Alliance members."

The Post-Perimeter Alliance includes industry leaders in the areas of identity and access management (IAM), endpoint protection, unified endpoint management (UEM) and cloud-based software. At launch, they include Lookout, Google Cloud, BlackBerry, Okta, SentinelOne and VMware. Several of these Alliance members will participate in a rolling schedule of short presentations in the Partner Pavilion at the Lookout RSA booth to demonstrate how their solutions work together with Lookout to secure enterprises in the post-perimeter world.

Making the Post-Perimeter Security Vision a Reality

"There is broad recognition that the perimeter has all but disappeared and that it's not coming back. What has been less clear is what exactly will replace it, in part because no one solution can," said Phil Hochmuth, Program Director, Enterprise Mobility at IDC. "A cross-industry effort like the Post-Perimeter Security Alliance that Lookout is introducing makes a lot of sense right now, and can help guide enterprises who want to implement a post-perimeter architecture, but aren't sure how all the pieces fit together."

Lookout will continue to maintain its broader set of partners in support of various technical and go-to-market objectives, while the Post-Perimeter Security Alliance will focus on solution partners who contribute to making PPS a reality.

More information about the Post-Perimeter Security Alliance, can be found here.

If you are interested in attending an Alliance member presentation at RSA Conference, you can find a schedule here. To arrange media interviews at RSA, or for more information about the Post-Perimeter Security Alliance, contact press@lookout.com.

About Lookout

Lookout is a cybersecurity company for the post-perimeter, cloud-first, mobile-first world. Powered by the largest dataset of mobile code in existence, the Lookout Security Cloud provides visibility into the entire spectrum of mobile risk. Lookout is trusted by hundreds of millions of individual users, enterprises and government agencies and partners such as AT&T, Verizon, Vodafone, Microsoft, Apple and others. Headquartered in San Francisco, Lookout has offices in Amsterdam, Boston, London, Sydney, Tokyo, Toronto and Washington, D.C. To learn more, visit www.lookout.com and follow Lookout on its blog, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190228005089/en/

Contacts:

Lookout PR: Sharon McKenna, press@lookout.com