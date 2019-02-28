Conor McGregor's Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey Launches In The United Kingdom After Record Breaking Debut In Ireland And America

CRUMLIN, Ireland, Feb. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Eire Born Spirits today announces the launch of Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey in the United Kingdom. Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) Champion and one of the world's most iconic athletes, Conor McGregor, the founder, chairman and majority owner of the company, is proud to expand the highly sought-after Irish whiskey by adding distribution in the UK. This expansion comes on the heels of Proper No. Twelve's record-breaking launch in Ireland and America.

The Ireland and USA introduction created great excitement in the flourishing Irish whiskey industry by selling out of six months of supply within the first 10 days of release. A massive shortage called for McGregor to issue a rare apology, promising to remedy the out-of-stock-situation, which he did by air-freighting 25,000 cases into the USA in time for the holidays. This next batch again sold out within days. Proper No. Twelve has become the most followed spirit brand in the world on Instagram with over 575,000 Instagram followers in less than five months.

Proper No. Twelve's global launch expression is a blend of the finest golden grain and single malt. It is produced at the oldest distillery on the isle of Ireland in an area known for its rich soil and pure spring water. Proper No. Twelve is complex and sophisticated, yet smooth and approachable with hints of vanilla, honey-like sweetness and toasted wood.

"It has been an incredible start for Proper No. Twelve, and I am humbled by the support of all our customers and most importantly the people who enjoy this proper Irish whiskey from a proper Irishman. Proper. No Twelve has arrived on UK shores! I predicted and foresaw the unprecedented demand that has emerged for Proper No. Twelve. It is made with Ireland's best spring water and finest golden grain and single malt. It is pure liquid gold! It was my desire to have a great package and a fairly priced product for all. Proper No. Twelve is truly a 'ONE FOR ALL' brand," said McGregor.

McGregor continued, "Many ask where the name Proper No. Twelve comes from, and it has true meaning to me. I was born and bred in the Dublin suburb of Crumlin, Dublin 12 - thus Proper No. Twelve. My success can be traced from the lessons I learned growing up, the values of loyalty and hard work. Proper No. Twelve is who I am. I respect other whiskeys, but we are not here to just take part, we are here to TAKE OVER!"

"My dream to be an entrepreneur is now realized and I could not be more proud. When I see Proper No. Twelve showing up all across social media as a part of family, friends and fans celebrations, I know I delivered. I am coming in strong with passion and with purpose. I am the founder and chairman of this company, and I am going to give it my all. Entering the UK market continues my dream for Proper No. Twelve to become an iconic global brand. To the people of the UK, I say Sláinte," added McGregor.

It is important to McGregor to give back in a meaningful way. First responders and emergency service providers exemplify his core values and those of Proper No. Twelve - commitment, loyalty and community - a "ONE FOR ALL" mentality. "First responders and emergency personnel all over the world are the unsung heroes who act with courage and answer the call of duty every day for people in need," said McGregor. The company has committed to donate $5 for every case sold to local first responder and emergency service organizations and charities, up to $1 million annually. The organizations will be identified for each country around the world and donations will go directly to specific countries where sales take place.

Proximo Spirits is the global distribution partner for Proper No. Twelve, now available in the UK, Ireland and the United States. Proper No. Twelve is 40% ABV. Visit ProperWhiskey.com to learn more and follow @ProperWhiskey.

About Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey

Numerous Irish whiskey makers sought McGregor's endorsement over the years, but as a true born and bred Irishman, he did not want to simply endorse an Irish whiskey. Inspired by his pride for Ireland and his love of Irish whiskey, McGregor wanted to create his own whiskey that would match his high standards and make his country proud.

For years, McGregor developed the brand under the project name "Notorious" through which came the foundation of what was to eventually become Proper No. Twelve. It became a longer and more complicated project than originally expected, so McGregor turned to a distillery with a proven history of quality whiskey making. He met David Elder, esteemed master distiller, previously of Guinness, and together they took painstaking measures to bring the whiskey to fruition. "We created close to one hundred blends and ultimately selected what we knew was the one and only proper whiskey blend. We took the time to develop an incredible whiskey and I'm excited to share it with the world," said McGregor.

About Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor is a Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) World Champion, family man, philanthropist and entrepreneur who now can add Founder and Chairman to his name with the launch of Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey, owned by his company Eire Born Spirits.

McGregor has catapulted into stardom not only as a Mixed Martial Arts World Champion but as a cultural phenomenon recognized for his outspoken personality and incredible work ethic. He is among the biggest pay-per-view draws in MMA history, having headlined four out of the six highest ever-selling MMA, UFC pay-per-view events. His boxing match with Floyd Mayweather drew 4.3 million pay-per-view buys in North America, the second most buys in combat sports history.

McGregor's strong work ethic and dedication to MMA have allowed him to achieve his tremendous success. In the last five years, McGregor has gone from a plumber receiving social welfare to becoming one of the highest paid athletes in the world.

