TheSeniorList.com Releases Official List of Which States are Safest for Seniors

According to the New Study, Iowa Ranks as One of the Safest States for Senior Citizens to Reside

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2019 / The founders of TheSeniorList.com, a community site where people can learn about the latest technology for aging adults, engage in discussions about caregiving and more, are pleased to announce that they have just released an official list of which states are currently the safest for senior citizens.

As a company spokesperson noted, while most people would like to imagine that their golden years will be a blissful time filled with financial peace, safety and relaxation, this is far from the truth for millions of older Americans. Many are still working, the spokesperson noted, and elderly people can also be victims of violence and fraud.

This situation inspired the founders of The Senior List to amass and read through a great deal of data to determine which states are the safest for seniors, as well as which areas of the country have been found to be risky for older adults.

After spending hours poring over research from a number of sources, the new study notes, The Hawkeye State was found to be an especially safe place for older Americans to reside.

"Iowa was determined to be the best for senior citizens in our ranking, while, pretty ironically, Florida posed the greatest risk to seniors," the new article noted, adding that the founders' analysis looked at five key factors affecting Americans 65 and older: fraud victimization, violent deaths, living alone, median rental costs and poverty. People who would like to read the study in its entirety may visit The Senior List website at any time; there, they can also learn more about the online resource.

As the article notes, Iowa received very favorable rankings in these five areas - for example, it ranked third in the nation for the lowest incidents of fraud and for the number of seniors living in poverty, as well as those who are living alone. Other states that may be especially safe for seniors, the new article notes, include Nebraska, South Dakota and Minnesota.

