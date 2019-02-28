Beers Tapped to Ensure a Culture of Operational Excellence and Enable Optimal Scalability and Growth

In a move designed to further champion Alorica's culture of passion, performance and possibilities while also fostering greater empowerment for employees, Alorica Inc., a global leader in customer experience solutions, today announced the promotion of Colleen Beers to President of North America and Europe. This appointment reflects Beers' record of leadership and results achieved throughout her tenure at Alorica.

Reporting directly to Chief Operating Officer Greg Haller, Beers will serve as a member of the Executive Leadership Team, responsible for Alorica employees and sites across the U.S., Canada and Bulgaria, while managing operations to best serve our clients.

"Colleen is the right person to give Alorica a front seat at the table in this hyper-changing industry, specifically in North America and Europe regions," said Greg Haller, Chief Operating Officer at Alorica. "Colleen comes with a unique skillset, in that she started in this industry as a front-line agent. By coming up through the ranks, not only does she understand the employee lifecycle, but she has an innate ability to influence and drive positive change across our organization while personifying our cultural cornerstone of making lives better, one interaction at a time."

Beers previously served as Senior Vice President of Operations at Alorica. Under her leadership, Alorica achieved year-over-year growth, diversified its lines of business within targeted accounts and improved the new-client implementation process. In addition, Beers is also a board member of Alorica's Women's Initiative program, where she has been an outspoken supporter of the need to champion, support and promote current and future women leaders. Colleen is also an influential leader on the Customer Contact Week Advisory Board.

"It has been an incredible experience seeing Alorica grow and evolve over the years, and I'm even more excited today about what we're creating to meet our clients' needs, positioning Alorica as the undisputed leader in our industry," said Colleen Beers, President, North America and Europe at Alorica.

Prior to joining Alorica, Beers was Vice President of Call Center Solutions at Harte-Hanks and worked in a variety of roles including client services, new logo sales and training for ACS, Teleperformance and Aegis. For more information, please read Beers' full bio here.

About Alorica

Alorica is a global leader in customer experience solutions. We are made up of more than 100,000 passionate problem solvers who make lives better through positive customer interactions-at every touchpoint-across voice, chat and social. Leveraging innovative technologies-including intelligent automation and a comprehensive analytics suite-we support the world's most respected brands with the talent and resources necessary to create insanely great experiences. Alorica provides a host of world-class services-from customer care to financial solutions and digital services-to clients across industries of all kinds, many of whom are on the Fortune 500. Celebrating our 20th anniversary this year, Alorica contact centers and operation hubs span the globe with 130 locations in 14 countries. To learn more, visit www.Alorica.com.

