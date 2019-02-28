

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2018 on Thursday, PG&E Corp. (PCG) said it is not providing fiscal 2019 guidance for earnings and adjusted earnings from operations due to the continuing uncertainty related to the 2018 Camp Fire and the 2017 Northern California wildfires and the Chapter 11 proceedings.



PG&E is providing 2019 items impacting comparability (IIC) guidance of $670 million to $907 million after-tax for costs related to the 2018 Camp Fire and 2017 Northern California wildfires, electric asset inspections, and Chapter 11-related matters.



The company is facing extraordinary challenges relating to the 2018 Camp Fire and 2017 Northern California wildfires.



It recorded $10.5 billion in pre-tax charge related to third-party claims in connection with the 2018 Camp Fire in its full-year and fourth-quarter 2018 financial results.



It also recorded an additional $1.0 Billion pre-tax charge related to the 2017 Northern California wildfires. The $1.0 billion charge is in addition to the previously recorded $2.5 billion charge in the second quarter of 2018.



The company has taken a total of $14.0 billion in pre-tax charges related to the 2018 Camp Fire and the 2017 Northern California wildfires to date.



The charges represent a portion of the previously announced estimate of potential wildfire liabilities, which could exceed more than $30 billion.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX