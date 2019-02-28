

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A report released by the Labor Department on Thursday showed first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits rose by more than expected in the week ended February 23rd.



The report said initial jobless claims climbed to 225,000, an increase of 8,000 from the previous week's revised level of 217,000.



Economists had expected jobless claims to edge up to 220,000 from the 216,000 originally reported for the previous week.



Meanwhile, the Labor Department said the less volatile four-week moving average fell to 229,000, a decrease of 7,000 from the previous week's revised average of 236,000.



The pullback by the four-week moving average came after it reached its highest level since January of 2018 in the previous week.



The report also said continuing claims, a reading on the number of people receiving ongoing unemployment assistance, increased by 79,000 to 1.805 million in the week ended February 16th.



The four-week moving average of continuing claims also rose to 1,761,750, an increase of 6,750 from the previous week's revised average of 1,755,000.



Next Friday, the Labor Department is scheduled to release its more closely watched monthly employment report for February.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX