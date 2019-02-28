MONDI PLC - 2018 Final Dividend ZAR/Euro Exchange Rate

Mondi Limited

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa

Registered office: 4th Floor, No.3 Melrose Boulevard, Melrose Arch 2196, Gauteng, RSA

Registration number: 1967/013038/06

Tax registration number: 920/0017/71/4P

JSE share code: MND ISIN: ZAE000156550

Mondi plc

Incorporated in England and Wales

Registered office: 1st Floor, Building 1, Aviator Park, Station Road, Addlestone, Surrey KT15 2PG, UK

Registered number: 6209386

Tax registration number: 454 12394 14454

LEI: 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

JSE share code: MNP ISIN: GB00B1CRLC47

LSE share code: MNDI

As part of the dual listed company structure, Mondi Limited and Mondi plc (together "Mondi Group") notify both the JSE Limited and the London Stock Exchange of matters required to be disclosed under the Listings Requirements of the JSE Limited and/or the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency and Listing Rules of the United Kingdom Listing Authority.

28 February 2019

Mondi Group - 2018 Final Ordinary Dividend ZAR/Euro Exchange Rate

On 28 February 2019 Mondi Group announced, in its Preliminary Results announcement, that a proposed final ordinary dividend for the year ended 31 December 2018 of 54.55 euro cents per ordinary share will be paid on 16 May 2019 to all Mondi Limited and Mondi plc ordinary shareholders on the relevant registers on 12 April 2019.

The final ordinary dividend is subject to the approval of the shareholders of Mondi Limited and Mondi plc at the respective annual general meetings scheduled for 9 May 2019.

Mondi Limited and Mondi plc will pay their respective dividends as follows:

Mondi Limited

Mondi Limited will pay its final ordinary dividend in South African rand cents. The applicable exchange rate is EUR 1 to ZAR 15.90343.

Therefore, the equivalent gross final ordinary dividend in rand cents per ordinary share will be 867.53211. Dividend tax will be withheld from Mondi Limited shareholders at a rate of 20%, unless a shareholder qualifies for an exemption, resulting in a net final ordinary dividend of 694.02569 rand cents per ordinary share.

Mondi plc

Mondi plc will pay its final ordinary dividend in euro.

However, ordinary shareholders resident in the United Kingdom will receive the final ordinary dividend in sterling (unless shareholders have elected to receive their dividends in euro). The last date for euro currency elections will be 12 April 2019. The exchange rate for this payment will be set on 30 April 2019.

In addition, Mondi plc South African branch register shareholders will receive the final ordinary dividend in South African rand cents, converted at a rate of EUR 1 to ZAR 15.90343. Therefore, the equivalent gross final ordinary dividend in rand cents per ordinary share will be 867.53211. Dividend tax will be withheld from Mondi plc South African branch register shareholders at a rate of 20%, unless a shareholder qualifies for an exemption, resulting in a net final ordinary dividend of 694.02569 rand cents per ordinary share.

Additional Information

The final ordinary dividend will be paid from income reserves.

Mondi Limited had a total of 118,312,975 ordinary shares in issue and Mondi plc 367,240,805 ordinary shares in issue of which 114,128,350 were held on the branch register, excluding treasury shares, at the final ordinary dividend recommendation date of 28 February 2019.

Sponsor in South Africa: UBS South Africa (Pty) Ltd