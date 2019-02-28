

WASHINGTON COUNTY (dpa-AFX) - Sports company PUMA and City Football Group said that they have signed a global long-term partnership, which will see PUMA supply the reigning English Premier League champions Manchester City, as well as sister clubs in Australia, Spain, Uruguay and China. The partnership starts in July 2019.



PUMA said it will be the official partner of Manchester City FC, Melbourne City FC, Girona FC, Club Atlético Torque and Sichuan Jiuniu FC, supplying all representative teams including men's, women's and youth football.



The Telegraph said the contract worth 650 million pounds over 10 years.



The Telegraph said that the contract with Puma will earn the City Football Group (CFG) up to 65 million pounds a season over the next decade. The partnership represents a huge hike on the existing agreement with Nike, who currently pay the Premier League champions around 20 million pounds a year.



