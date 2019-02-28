

PYONGYANG (dpa-AFX) - The second summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ended without any agreement in Taiwan's capital Hanoi Thursday.



The two leaders cut short their discussions after North Korean request for a full waiver of sanctions in return for the Communist country's willingness to abandon nuclear weapons, was rejected.



'It was all about the sanctions. They wanted the sanctions lifted in their entirety and we couldn't do that,' Trump said at a news conference that was advanced by two hours after the summit came to an abrupt end.



The pair had been expected to announce progress on denuclearization, and Trump said Kim was ready to do away with a large portion of their nuclear program.



'Sometimes you have to walk and this was one of those times,' he told reporters.



The Hanoi summit failed to build on the two leaders' initial historic meeting held in Singapore in June last year.



After nearly an hour-long news conference, the presidential motorcade departed the Marriott Hotel for the airport and long trip home.



The working lunch on the final day was canceled, and there was no 'joint agreement signing ceremony' that was originally scheduled by the White House.



A statement from the White House Press Secretary said Trump and Kim had 'very good and constructive meetings.' 'The two leaders discussed various ways to advance denuclearization and economic driven concepts. No agreement was reached at this time, but their respective teams look forward to meeting in the future,' it added.



Responding to a reporter's question, Trump said no plans has been made for a third summit.



