

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain consumer price inflation rose in February, after slowing in the previous three months, flash data from the statistical office INE showed on Thursday.



The consumer price index rose 1.1 percent year-on-year in February, following a 1.0 percent rise in January. The inflation rate was in line with the economists' expectation.



The latest rise in inflation was due to rise in price of fuels, which declined in the same month of last year.



On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices rose 0.2 percent in February.



The harmonized index of consumer price, or HICP, which is meant for EU comparison, rose 1.1 percent annually in February. Economists had expected 1.0 percent rise.



On a month-on-month basis, HICP rose 0.2 percent in February.



