Virgin Media customers get access to largest library of Indian cinema

Eros Now, the cutting-edge digital over-the-top (OTT) South Asian entertainment platform owned by Eros International Plc (NYSE:EROS) ("Eros"), a Global Indian Entertainment Company, today announced an integration deal with the world's largest international TV and broadband company, Virgin Media. The integration deal will provide Virgin TV customers in the United Kingdom direct access to Eros Now's massive library of 12,000 films, original web-series, music and short-format content through Eros Now Quickie. The premium Indian OTT app will be available on Virgin TV connected boxes as part of its 'Desi Pack' with effect from February 28, 2019.

Expatriates globally are avid viewers of Indian cinema and the UK in particular is one of the most significant markets for the Indian entertainment industry. This integration deal helps Eros Now to expand its consumer base in the UK. Virgin TV, part of Liberty Global plc, allows its customers to stream thousands of hours of on-demand programming, box sets, movies, apps at home through set-top box and on-the-go with tablets and smartphones.

Virgin Media is part of Liberty Global, the world's largest international TV and broadband company.

Commenting on the integration deal, Rishika Lulla Singh, CEO Eros Digital, said, "With increasing consumption of cross border content and popularity of Indian films, we are excited to announce our collaboration with Virgin Media. Eros Now is the largest South Asian Video Service with close to 16M paid subscribers world over and the United Kingdom is one of our primary international markets. We are happy to cater to this growing community with best of Indian content and remain focused on expanding our global presence by exploring opportunities to connect with local audiences."

David Bouchier, Chief Digital Entertainment Officer at Virgin Media,said,"We designed our V6 TV box to work seamlessly with on demand apps such as Netflix and to maximise the power of our fibre network for instantaneous access to the limitless programming available on demand. The addition of the Desi apps further strengthens our lead in the on demand viewing experience.

About Eros International Plc

Eros International Plc (NYSE: EROS), a Global Indian Entertainment company that acquires, co-produces and distributes Indian films across all available formats such as cinema, television and digital new media. Eros International Plc became the first Indian media company to list on the New York Stock Exchange. Eros International has experience of over three decades in establishing a global platform for Indian cinema. The Company has an extensive and growing movie library comprising of over 3,000 films, which include Hindi, Tamil, and other regional language films for home entertainment distribution. The Company also owns the rapidly growing OTT platform Eros Now. For further information, please visit: www.erosplc.com.

About Eros Now

Eros Now is Eros International Plc's On-Demand South Asian Entertainment Video Service accessible worldwide to viewers across internet enabled devices including mobile, web and TV. With 12,000+ Movie titles, Music Videos, Television Programming and others Eros Now caters to 142 million registered users and 15.9 million paying subscribers worldwide with the promise of endless entertainment Product features, such as video in HD, multi-language subtitles, movie downloads, and high-quality original drama series differentiate the Eros Now entertainment offering. To see, watch now: www.erosnow.com.

About Virgin Media

Virgin Media offers four multi award-winning services across the UK and Ireland: broadband, TV, mobile phone and landline. Our dedicated, ultrafast network delivers the fastest widely-available broadband speeds to homes and businesses and we're expanding this through our Project Lightning programme, which could extend our network to up to 17 million premises. Our interactive Virgin TV service brings live TV, thousands of hours of on-demand programming and the best apps and games to customers through a set-top box, as well as on-the-go through tablets and smartphones. Virgin Mobile launched the world's first virtual mobile network and offers fantastic value and innovative services with 4G connectivity. We are also one of the largest fixed-line home phone providers in the UK and Ireland. Through Virgin Media Business we support entrepreneurs, businesses and the public sector, delivering the fastest widely available broadband speeds and tailor-made services. Virgin Media is part of Liberty Global, the world's largest international TV and broadband company. Liberty Global connects 21 million customers through operations in 10 countries across Europe subscribing to 45 million TV, broadband internet and telephony services. It also serves 6 million mobile subscribers and offers WiFi service through 12 million access points across its footprint.

