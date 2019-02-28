sprite-preloader
28.02.2019
KR1 plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

London, February 28

KR1 PLC

("KR1" or the "Company")

Total Voting Rights

In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules, the Board of KR1 confirms that the Company has 130,695,850 Ordinary Shares in issue, each share carrying the right to one vote. The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in treasury.

The Company also has 3,000,000 deferred A shares and 3,000,000 deferred B shares in issue, each share carrying the right to one vote. The Company does not hold any deferred A shares or deferred B shares in treasury.

Accordingly, the Company has a total of 136,695,850 shares in issue which carry voting rights.

The figure of 136,695,850 may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The directors of the issuer accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

-ENDS-

Contact Details:

KR1 Plc
Stephen Corran
+44 (0)16 2467 6716
scorran@bridgewaters.co.im

NEX Corporate Adviser
Peterhouse Capital Limited
Fungai Ndoro and Mark Anwyl
+44 (0)20 7469 0930


