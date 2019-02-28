The price of silver (SILVER) looks indecisive. For a month now it is trading around $15.85. Why, and what does this mean? We attach an above average importance to silver because it is a candidate for our TOP 3 investing opportunities of 2019 which might deliver mega returns as per our 2019 silver forecast. The silver stocks might be the place to be in 2019. Interestingly, but unsurprisingly, as the price of silver is not moving there is no silver news whatsoever. As always financial media will jump on the bandwagon if and when the price of silver will be 50% higher. The majority ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...