Good Health Runs in Families: Hitachi Medical Systems Europe Welcomes Five New Family Members to the Diagnostic Ultrasound Series at the European Society of Radiology

ZUG, Switzerland, Feb. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hitachi Healthcare is presenting five new ultrasound systems: the ARIETTA 65, ARIETTA 50 and ARIETTA 50LE. And, in the women healthcare space two new models are welcome. The new family members are showcased at the European Society of Radiology (ECR), Vienna, AustriaFebruary 28, 2019.

As the pioneer of diagnostic ultrasound, Hitachi has 60 years of experience developing innovative ultrasound technologies. Hitachi believes that optimizing productivity can lead to improved outcomes, and that reproducible, precise imaging and a versatile system can make ultrasound examinations more productive. Inspired by the next level, Hitachi developed the ARIETTA family, a range of workflow-enhancing system from entry level to mid-level to high-end.

The entry models are the ARIETTA 50 series, invites easy operation from beginners to experts. Its outstandingly easy-to-view 21.5-inch monitor and intuitive, user-friendly operability will bring users to the "Next Level". The ARIETTA 50LE has some extra advantages like the flexible monitor and the four-transducer connection.

In April 2017, Hitachi released "ARIETTA 850" - the high-end flagship model of the ARIETTA series, featuring an ergonomic design and enhanced probes capable of focusing regardless of the depth of penetration - designed to enhance workflow and productivity. Building on this knowhow, Hitachi developed the ARIETTA 65, making these workflow-enhancing technologies available on a wider level. Conceived to optimize exam productivity, ARIETTA 65 combines select imaging technologies, automation tools, and ergonomic design elements.

Dr. Claudia Velez, radiologist, Perugia, Italy: "Working with ARIETTA 65 is very easy, the workflow is well designed and intuitive, so I can work fast. The excellent image quality helps me to have a confident and detailed diagnosis in breast and other radiology applications with no efforts."

Mr. Jean-Luc Budillon, President and COO of Hitachi Medical Systems Europe: "Our three additional ARIETTA family members complete our ultrasound range, systems that impress by its user-friendly operation, great image quality and easy to use applications - providing a diagnostic ultrasound solution for almost any need and size of budget. And there is more ... We are also extending our offering with introducing two new smart compact models in the women's healthcare space. I cordially invite all ECR attendees to dare to experience the next levels in diagnostic ultrasound and talk with us about all the new human-centered designs. Our next levels could be yours."

About Hitachi Medical Systems Europe

Hitachi Healthcare in Europe is represented by Hitachi Medical Systems Europe Holding AG, Zug, Switzerland. The company is a first-choice supplier of open and powerful high-field MRI systems, multi-slice CT systems as well as medical ultrasound, endoscopic and optical topography systems. Ultrasound expertise encompasses clinical applications such as radiology, cardiology, internal medicine, obstetrics/gynecology, gastroenterology, urology and surgery. Hitachi Medical Systems Europe offers a complete range of solutions to address a wide range of medical challenges. For more information about Hitachi Medical Systems Europe Holding AG. For more information, please visit http://www.hitachi-medical-systems.eu.

About Hitachi, Ltd.

Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501), headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, delivers innovations that answer society's challenges, combining its operational technology, information technology, and products/systems. The company's consolidated revenues for fiscal 2017 (ended March 31, 2018) totaled 9,368.6 billion yen ($88.4 billion). The Hitachi Group is an innovation partner for the IoT era, and it has approximately 307,000 employees worldwide. Through collaborative creation with customers, Hitachi is deploying Social Innovation Business using digital technologies in a broad range of sectors, including Power/Energy, Industry/Distribution/Water, Urban Development, and Finance/Social Infrastructure/Healthcare. For more information, please visit http://www.hitachi.com

