inRiver, the leading provider of SaaS-based product information management (PIM) solutions, today launched the powerful supplier onboarding solution, inRiver Contribute. This product takes supplier onboarding to the next level by improving time to market, enriching product information from partners, suppliers and merchants, and drives consistent customer experiences across the e-commerce ecosystem.

Organizations today work with suppliers, partners, and vendors from across the globe that rely on accurate and enriched product information. Without a solution to enable disparate teams to collect, enrich, optimize and utilize the product data, information often becomes inaccurate, misplaced or lost. Poor product information management impacts vendor performance, consumer trust, and ultimately, revenue.

"The amount of data we previously had to source, then enrich, and batch for hundreds of vendors to support our partner ecosystem was inefficient at best," said Tomas Köhlman, business admin manager, Axbeautyhouse. "inRiver Contribute has streamlined our onboarding processes, nearly eliminating the need for emails or file transfers between vendors. We have complete trust and confidence in the product data, and now have the possibility to verify and review uploads and then get to market quickly and easily."

inRiver Contribute helps speed and optimize supplier onboarding via:

Simplicity visually locate the entire batch of product data all in one place

Efficiency quickly identify any gaps of missing data from the shelf visually

Collaboration present a comprehensive and stocked digital shelf seamlessly

"The power of Contribute can be felt across the e-commerce organization, empowering marketers to deliver amazing product experiences to consumers," said Eric Waller, chief technology officer and executive vice president of product for inRiver. "Teams can now quickly and easily manage the flow of product information from partners and suppliers seamlessly via Contribute. From sourcing to enriching data to merchandising products, it's now all possible in one solution that's purpose-built for marketers."

About inRiver

Founded in 2007, inRiver redefines the way ecommerce product marketers and merchandisers display and sell their products. By providing product information management (PIM) products and services that help create, update, refresh, maintain and distribute content about products globally, inRiver helps businesses drive increased revenue, customer satisfaction and brand equity. More than 1,500 brands and 500 customers across 21 countries rely on inRiver to efficiently control the product flow for their globally recognized brands. inRiver is headquartered in Malmö, Sweden with offices in Chicago, London, Amsterdam and Stockholm, and is a Microsoft Gold-Certified Partner. For more information, visit www.inriver.com.

