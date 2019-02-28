ABI Research Analysts to Provide Strategic Guidance About Industrial-Specific Transformative Technologies to ProMat and Automate 2019 Attendees

Analysts Rian Whitton and Nick Finill to Present on Robotics, Artificial Intelligence and Supply Chain

OYSTER BAY, New York, Feb. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Four ABI Research analysts will be on-site at the ProMat and Automate 2019 conferences, which will be co-located at Chicago's McCormick Place, from April 8-11 to conduct press interviews and one-to-one business meetings about transformative technologies, announced ABI Research, a market-foresight advisory firm providing strategic guidance on the most compelling transformative technologies.

The ProMat expo will showcase innovations in manufacturing and supply chain, while Automate will provide a glimpse into cutting-edge robotics, vision, motion control, and related technologies that are dramatically impacting business.

At the ProMat conference on April 8 from 11:30 am to 12:15 pm, Rian Whitton, ABI Research's Robotics in Industrial Applications Analyst, will lead the Robotics Business Review sponsored panel discussion, 'The Real World Impact of Robotics and AI on the Industry'. The industry is in the midst of the fourth industrial revolution driven by technological advancements in hardware, software, robotics, Artificial Intelligence (AI), machine learning, and the automation of manufacturing and warehousing processes. This panel of industry leaders will discuss and debate the implications of robotics and AI, and their opportunities in the manufacturing and supply chain industries.

Also during the ProMat conference on April 9 from 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m., Nick Finill, ABI Research's Intelligent Supply Chain Senior Analyst, will present 'Synchronizing Robotics with the Modern Supply Chain.' Nick will discuss disruptive warehousing and supply chain trends and explore Warehouse Management Systems to drive visibility, efficiency, and intelligence. He also will focus on using end-to-end supply chain data to optimize fulfillment, putting scalability at the heart of automation, and highlight success stories and learning curves.

The following ABI Research analysts are available for in-person meetings at both conferences:

Nick Finill - Senior Analyst, Intelligent Supply Chain

Ryan Martin - Principal Analyst, Smart Manufacturing

- Principal Analyst, Smart Manufacturing Dan Shey - Vice President, Enabling Platforms

- Vice President, Enabling Platforms Rian Whitton - Research Analyst, Industrial, Collaborative & Commercial Robotics

Below is some recent research from ABI Research's Industrial Solution, which helps manufacturers digitize operations to create better quality products at lower costs:

Additive Manufacturing in Industrial Applications: This Application Analysis report provides foresight on the disruptive and transformational impact of AM; the ways in which AM-enabled paradigms will redefine the very nature of product lifecycle management (PLM); the impact on the supply chain; and what it means for the way we work.



Digital Factory Data: This Market Data report forecasts how the growth in data will drive revenues not only for connectivity and network services but also for Smart Manufacturing platforms, analytics, professional services, and security services.



Mobile Robots: Autonomy Solution Providers: This Application Analysis report provides analysis and competitive assessment of Autonomy Solution Providers (ASPs), which have managed to drive robotics adoption beyond traditional environments.



Generative Design Vendors Competitive Assessment: This Competitive Assessment report ranked nine major vendors of the technology: ANSYS, Altair, Autodesk, Dassault Systèmes, GRM Consulting, ParaMatters, PTC, nTopology, and Siemens based on ABI Research's proven implementation criteria framework.



The Industrial Internet: Trends, Forecasts, and Supplier Profiles: This Technology Analysis report untangles the relationships between industrial player legacy businesses and their approach to IoT. It assesses the focus areas of industrial supplier IoT investments and partner activities, the key business units driving their IoT efforts, and the relevance of all these activities to their market positioning and competitiveness.

The Industry 4.0 Maturity Model: This downloadable infographic identifies the different stages that manufacturers need to progress through before entering the final phase: lights-out manufacturing that allows factories to operate without humans on site.

