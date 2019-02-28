sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
28.02.2019 | 17:34
PR Newswire

Grasp the Future of Mobility at Automotive World's M:bility | Detroit Conference

DETROIT, Feb. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

- M:bility | Detroit takes place in Dearborn, MI on 12 - 13 March 2019

- Automotive World's M:bility | Detroit agenda covers all aspects of the future of mobility

- Speakers include experts from Ford, GM, Uber, Amazon and TomTom

- Agenda features panel debates, a Live Q&A and keynote presentations as well as valuable networking opportunities

M:bility | Detroit combines Automotive World's highly successful Connected Car, Autonomous Car and Powertrain Detroit conferences in a two-day event designed to help automotive and transportation industry stakeholders understand the future of mobility.

https://www.automotiveworld.com/conferences/mbility-detroit/

The M:bility | Detroit agenda features panel debates, a Live Q&A and keynote presentations from leading automotive and mobility sector stakeholders.

Ford, General Motors, Great Wall Motor, Uber, Amazon and TomTom will be joined at M:bility | Detroitby experts from a range of companies and organisations with a vested interest in the future of mobility, including:

  • Ford Motor Company
  • General Motors
  • Great Wall Motor
  • Uber Advanced Technologies Group
  • Amazon
  • TomTom
  • Denso
  • Harman
  • Robert Bosch
  • Delphi Technologies
  • Qualcomm Technologies

M:bility | Detroitwill tackle a range of highly topical issues facing the automotive industry as it prepares for a new era of mobility. Autonomous driving, connectivity, electrification, mapping, artificial intelligence, data and mobility as a service (MaaS) all play a key role in changes taking place across the automotive industry, and these themes run throughout the carefully crafted agenda at M:bility | Detroit.

The agenda addresses some of the major questions facing automakers and mobility stakeholders:

  • What is the future of mobility?
  • Mastering maps and sensors - the key to the autonomous car?
  • Artificial intelligence - the ultimate mobility value driver?
  • Is 5G connectivity the link to a self-driving future?
  • Is automotive data the new oil?
  • How do we test the autonomous vehicle?
  • Is the auto industry prepared for the future of mobility?
  • What does the consumer want from the vehicle of the future?
  • Are electric vehicles ready for the mainstream?
  • How will CASE reshape our cities?
  • Will mobility as a service become the new normal?
  • Case study - the future of mobility in Detroit

For more information about the conference program, speakers and to obtain tickets for this unique conference, please go to: https://www.automotiveworld.com/conferences/mbility-detroit/


© 2019 PR Newswire