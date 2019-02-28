Grasp the Future of Mobility at Automotive World's M:bility | Detroit Conference

DETROIT, Feb. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

- M:bility | Detroit takes place in Dearborn, MI on 12 - 13 March 2019

- Automotive World's M:bility | Detroit agenda covers all aspects of the future of mobility

- Speakers include experts from Ford, GM, Uber, Amazon and TomTom

- Agenda features panel debates, a Live Q&A and keynote presentations as well as valuable networking opportunities

M:bility | Detroit combines Automotive World's highly successful Connected Car, Autonomous Car and Powertrain Detroit conferences in a two-day event designed to help automotive and transportation industry stakeholders understand the future of mobility.

The M:bility | Detroit agenda features panel debates, a Live Q&A and keynote presentations from leading automotive and mobility sector stakeholders.

Ford, General Motors, Great Wall Motor, Uber, Amazon and TomTom will be joined at M:bility | Detroitby experts from a range of companies and organisations with a vested interest in the future of mobility, including:

Ford Motor Company

General Motors

Great Wall Motor

Uber Advanced Technologies Group

Amazon

TomTom

Denso

Harman

Robert Bosch

Delphi Technologies

Qualcomm Technologies

M:bility | Detroitwill tackle a range of highly topical issues facing the automotive industry as it prepares for a new era of mobility. Autonomous driving, connectivity, electrification, mapping, artificial intelligence, data and mobility as a service (MaaS) all play a key role in changes taking place across the automotive industry, and these themes run throughout the carefully crafted agenda at M:bility | Detroit.

The agenda addresses some of the major questions facing automakers and mobility stakeholders:

What is the future of mobility?

Mastering maps and sensors - the key to the autonomous car?

Artificial intelligence - the ultimate mobility value driver?

Is 5G connectivity the link to a self-driving future?

Is automotive data the new oil?

How do we test the autonomous vehicle?

Is the auto industry prepared for the future of mobility?

What does the consumer want from the vehicle of the future?

Are electric vehicles ready for the mainstream?

How will CASE reshape our cities?

Will mobility as a service become the new normal?

Case study - the future of mobility in Detroit

For more information about the conference program, speakers and to obtain tickets for this unique conference, please go to: