In today's complex business world, analytics transformations require businesses to change their behavior and adopt best-in-class methodologies to succeed in the long-run. This change has to be initiated at the onset of the analytics journey and needs to be prioritized as a key aspect of the leadership agenda. The use of advanced analytics is an ongoing effort and cannot be decoupled from the transformation. Analytics programs that deprioritize transformations to an implementation only activity, confine the scope to communications and training, and businesses that start when it's too late, will ultimately fail to deliver the anticipated benefits.

Given below are a few free resources that are available for download and can help you gain a better hold on the significance of big data and advanced analytics in the business world.

The 5A's of Analytics Transformation

The real goal behind the use of advanced analytics is to strategically leverage the use of data and technology to drive business value. As such, monetizing data to fuel business innovation and profitability is a key agenda in today's new business models. Advanced analytics also facilitates the use of cognitive technologies and data engineering techniques to bridge the skill gaps across organizations. Hence, to stay competitive and maximize their return on analytics investments businesses should proactively manage the cultural change required to power an organization-wide analytics transformation.

Pushing Boundaries with Predictive Analytics

Several factors such as the advent of big data and advanced analytics methodologies coupled with certain economic factors have joined forces to make predictive analytics a reality. Today, we've reached a phase where businesses are forced to inculcate a data-driven business culture. This signifies that businesses will have to leverage predictive analytics to predict future outcomes and gain a competitive advantage in the market. Looking for a holistic guide that'll help you get started with predictive analytics? Quantzig's free resource can help you put data at the heart of your business processes to make crucial decisions.

The New Era in a Data-Driven Business Revolution

In recent years, we've witnessed a number of businesses leverage data and advanced analytics to catapult themselves ahead of their peers. Today, a data-driven enterprise is the cornerstone of modern businesses, and a data governance framework is a key enabler of success. But to be successful in this data-driven business journey, it's essential to first build a foundation to ensure the endeavor is worthwhile. As data governance 2.0 takes center stage, businesses are forced to leverage advanced analytics to discover, understand, and govern data. Moreover, to build a data management system from scratch would be a tedious and expensive task, which is why data sharing and data governance frameworks are becoming popular among market leaders across industries.

About Quantzig

