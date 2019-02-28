Karelian Diamond Resources Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR Newswire
London, February 28
Karelian Diamond Resources plc
("Karelian Diamonds" or "the Company")
28 February 2019
Director / PDMR Dealing
Karelian Diamonds (AIM:KDR) was informed on 27 February 2019 that, on 26 February 2019, Professor Richard Conroy, the Chairman of the Company, purchased 50,000 ordinary shares of €0.00025 each ("Ordinary Shares") in the Company at a price of €0.0295 per Ordinary Share. Professor Conroy now holds 4,156,311 Ordinary Shares in the Company, equivalent to 12.05% of the ordinary share capital of the Company.
For further information please contact:
|Karelian Diamond Resources plc
|Tel: +353-1-479-6180
|Professor Richard Conroy, Chairman
|Allenby Capital Limited(Nomad)
|Tel: +44-20-3328-5656
|Nick Athanas/Nick Harriss
|Brandon Hill Capital Limited (Broker)
|Tel: +44-20-3463-5000
|Jonathan Evans
|Lothbury Financial Services
|Tel: +44-20-3290-0707
|Michael Padley
|Hall Communications
|Tel: +353-1-660-9377
|Don Hall
www.kareliandiamondresources.com