Karelian Diamond Resources Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Karelian Diamond Resources plc

("Karelian Diamonds" or "the Company")

28 February 2019

Director / PDMR Dealing

Karelian Diamonds (AIM:KDR) was informed on 27 February 2019 that, on 26 February 2019, Professor Richard Conroy, the Chairman of the Company, purchased 50,000 ordinary shares of €0.00025 each ("Ordinary Shares") in the Company at a price of €0.0295 per Ordinary Share. Professor Conroy now holds 4,156,311 Ordinary Shares in the Company, equivalent to 12.05% of the ordinary share capital of the Company.

For further information please contact :

Karelian Diamond Resources plc Tel: +353-1-479-6180 Professor Richard Conroy, Chairman Allenby Capital Limited(Nomad) Tel: +44-20-3328-5656 Nick Athanas/Nick Harriss Brandon Hill Capital Limited (Broker) Tel: +44-20-3463-5000 Jonathan Evans Lothbury Financial Services Tel: +44-20-3290-0707 Michael Padley Hall Communications Tel: +353-1-660-9377 Don Hall

www.kareliandiamondresources.com