sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 28.02.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 595 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,044 Euro		0,00
0,00 %
WKN: A2G9M4 ISIN: IE00BD09HK61 Ticker-Symbol: KJY1 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KARELIAN DIAMOND RESOURCES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
KARELIAN DIAMOND RESOURCES PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
28.02.2019 | 17:46
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Karelian Diamond Resources Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Karelian Diamond Resources Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, February 28

Karelian Diamond Resources plc

("Karelian Diamonds" or "the Company")

28 February 2019

Director / PDMR Dealing

Karelian Diamonds (AIM:KDR) was informed on 27 February 2019 that, on 26 February 2019, Professor Richard Conroy, the Chairman of the Company, purchased 50,000 ordinary shares of €0.00025 each ("Ordinary Shares") in the Company at a price of €0.0295 per Ordinary Share. Professor Conroy now holds 4,156,311 Ordinary Shares in the Company, equivalent to 12.05% of the ordinary share capital of the Company.

For further information please contact:

Karelian Diamond Resources plcTel: +353-1-479-6180
Professor Richard Conroy, Chairman
Allenby Capital Limited(Nomad)Tel: +44-20-3328-5656
Nick Athanas/Nick Harriss
Brandon Hill Capital Limited (Broker)Tel: +44-20-3463-5000
Jonathan Evans
Lothbury Financial ServicesTel: +44-20-3290-0707
Michael Padley
Hall CommunicationsTel: +353-1-660-9377
Don Hall

www.kareliandiamondresources.com


© 2019 PR Newswire