Capgemini will enter into a new partnership agreement with IDEMIA, the global leader in Augmented Identity, aiming to introduce a secure Internet of Things (IoT) device management platform which reinforces secure connectivity for a vast array of devices and data. This agreement is a step towards meeting the ever-growing need for the connectivity and security of smart objects.

Even though cybercrime costs have quadrupled between 2015 and 20191, IOT will create more opportunities for many industries. Given this context, for IoT to be more scalable and trustworthy for clients and end users, connectivity capabilities and security need to be increased.

Backed by Capgemini and IDEMIA's expertise, the joint platform intends to bring to smart devices much needed security and connectivity while simplifying the device on-boarding, configuration and integration with existing customer back-end systems. For example, an e-health app gives doctors flexibility in taking care of their patients via an exchange of critical data and provides them with the possibility to make smarter decisions based on authenticated and encrypted devices, secured access (to change parameters) and secure data flow. In the same way, within a factory or across an infrastructure, it enables machines and devices to connect, to predict and prevent fluctuations.

Jean-Pierre Petit, Director of Digital Manufacturing at Capgemini said, "The basic foundation of product or industrial analytics and AI is connectivity coupled with security. Capgemini's agreement with IDEMIA will provide a unique, fully agnostic, configurable and highly secure platform from an end-point device to the cloud."

The platform will be based on Capgemini's IoT device management platform X-IoT, which securely connects and manages any type of gateway and protocols to the cloud, plus IDEMIA's M-TRUST solution, which guarantees device security of all collected data, command and configurations sent to devices. It can be used for all kinds of devices, from simple smart health devices and smart valves to supply water to a city, through to industrial machinery and devices.

Yves Portalier, Executive Vice-President for Connected Objects activities at IDEMIA said: "We are thrilled to join forces with Capgemini, given the excellent fit of our mutual services. Boosted by our M-TRUST solution, IDEMIA brings its globally reputed expertise to Capgemini with a view to stepping up security for Capgemini's clients involved in various sectors that are complementary to those we serve."

About Capgemini

A global leader in consulting, technology services and digital transformation, Capgemini is at the forefront of innovation to address the entire breadth of clients' opportunities in the evolving world of cloud, digital and platforms. Building on its strong 50-year heritage and deep industry-specific expertise, Capgemini enables organizations to realize their business ambitions through an array of services from strategy to operations. Capgemini is driven by the conviction that the business value of technology comes from and through people. It is a multicultural company of over 200,000 team members in more than 40 countries. The Group reported 2018 global revenues of EUR 13.2 billion.

Visit us at www.capgemini.com.People matter, results count.

About IDEMIA

IDEMIA, the global leader in Augmented Identity, provides a trusted environment enabling citizens and consumers alike to perform their daily critical activities (such as pay, connect, travel and vote), in the physical as well as digital space. Securing our identity has become mission critical in the world we live in today. By standing for Augmented Identity, an identity that ensures privacy and trust and guarantees secure, authenticated and verifiable transactions, we reinvent the way we think, produce, use and protect one of our greatest assets our identity whether for individuals or for objects, whenever and wherever security matters. We provide Augmented Identity for international clients from Financial, Telecom, Identity, Public Security and IoT sectors. With close to $3 billion in revenues and 13,000 employees around the world, IDEMIA serves clients in 180 countries.

For more information, visit www.idemia.com Follow @IDEMIAGroup on Twitter

1 Source: www.juniperresearch.com

