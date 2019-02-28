FERMENTALG: New independent director appointed to Fermentalg's Board of Directors

Libourne - 28 February 2019 - Fermentalg (Euronext - FALG), a French market leader in microalgae, today announces the appointment of Hélène Moncorger Pilicer as independent director[1].

Hélène Moncorger Pilicer will bring 36 years of experience as a senior finance executive to the role, having extensive management experience in multinational flagship companies such as PwC, Apple Europe and the Nestlé Group, where she spent 27 years serving as Chief Financial Officer, Vice-Chairman and member of the Management Committee of Nestlé Waters Group, Nestlé Group and Nespresso Group.

She also represented Nestlé Waters France and Belgium on the Board of Directors of Eco-emballages for 2 years.

Married with four children, Hélène Moncorger Pilicer holds an MBA from Emlyon Business School.

Today, Hélène Moncorger Pilicer is focusing on developing and passing on her wealth of professional experience through her various corporate office appointments.

Philippe Lavielle, Fermentalg CEO, made the following comments: "This appointment strengthens our corporate governance and brings a complementary profile to the Board with extensive financial and strategic management experience gained at a flagship European agrifood group. Helen will be a real asset to our company and I thank her for agreeing to join us."

Following this appointment, Fermentalg's Board of Directors will comprise the following members:

Philippe Lavielle, Chairman

Demeter Partners, represented by Stéphane Villecroze

Bpifrance Investissement, represented by Gilles Schang

Audrey Menasse, independent director

Hélène Moncorger Pilicer, independent director

Fabienne Saadane-Oaks, independent director

This appointment will be submitted for approval at the next Ordinary and Extraordinary Annual General Meeting scheduled for 19 June 2019.

[1] To replace Demeter Ventures, which resigned as director on 22 June 2018.

