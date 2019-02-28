Regulatory News:

As part of its strategic refocusing around Lagardère Publishing and Lagardère Travel Retail, today the Lagardère group (Paris:MMB) finalised the sale of Plurimedia to Media Press Group.

The Lagardère group also completed the sale of Billetreduc.com to the Fnac Darty group today, through its France Billet subsidiary. Lagardère and Fnac Darty had announced exclusive negotiations for the sale of Billetreduc.com on 17 January 2019.

The Lagardère group is a global leader in content publishing, production, broadcasting and distribution, whose powerful brands leverage its virtual and physical networks to attract and enjoy qualified audiences.

It is structured around four business lines: Books and e-Books; Travel Retail; Press, Audiovisual, Digital and Advertising Sales Brokerage; Sports and Entertainment.

Lagardère shares are listed on Euronext Paris.

