

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European markets ended mixed on Thursday after turning in a lackluster performance, as geopolitical concerns and uncertainty about U.S.-China trade talks and Brexit forced investors to tread cautiously for much of the trading session.



Some disappointing earnings reports contributed as well to the sluggish movements in most of the markets in the region.



The pan European Stoxx ended 0.06% up. Among the major markets in the region, Germany and France ended modestly higher, with their benchmarks DAX and CAC 40 gaining 0.25% and 0.29%, respectively. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 declined 0.46% and Switzerland's SMI ended down 0.25%.



Among other markets in Europe, Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Italy, Portugal, Spain and Turkey ended modestly higher. Iceland and Greece rose sharply and Netherlands ended flat



Finland, Norway, Poland, Russia and Sweden declined.



In Germany, Covestro, Wirecard, Fresenius, Deutsche Bank and Bayer gained 1 to 3.5%, while Lufthansa, Thysenkrupp, Infineon, Henkel and Siemens ended notably lower.



In the French market, Engie declined by about 4.7%. Technip, STMicroElectronics, Valeo and ArcelorMittal ended lower by 1 to 2.3%.



Shares of Vivendi rallied 5.4%. Carrefour gained about 2.5%, while BNP Paribas ended nearly 2% up. Societe Generale, Publicis Groupe, Vinci and Credit Agricole also ended notably higher.



In the British market, EasyJet declined more than 6%. Mondi, BHP Group, RSA Insurance, Antofagasta, Astrazeneca and Rio Tinto also ended sharply lower. Rolls-Royce Holdings ended 2.8% down after the company reported a loss of 2.9 billion pound sterlings for the year 2018.



Swiss stock Adecco ended more than 3% down on results.



Uncertainty about U.S.-China trade talks have increased after U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer's statement before the House Ways and Means Committee on Wednesday that he expects hurdles in the way of U.S.-China trade deal.



News about the summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ending abruptly without an agreement on the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula dampened investor mood.



Trump told reporters the North Korean dictator wanted the U.S. to lift all sanctions without having to give up all of his weapons of mass destruction.



'Basically, they wanted the sanctions lifted in their entirety and we couldn't do that,' Trump said. 'They were willing to de-nuke a large portion of the areas that we wanted, but we couldn't give up all of the sanctions for that.'



'So we continue to work and we'll see, but we had to walk away from that particular suggestion,' he added. 'We had to walk away from that.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX