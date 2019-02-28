Ress Life InvestmentsHolbergsgade 14, 2 tvDK-1057 Copenhagen KDenmarkCVR nr. 33593163www.resslifeinvestments.com

To: Nasdaq Copenhagen

Date: 28 February 2019

Corporate Announcement 9/2019

Ress Life Investments A/S publishes Net Asset Value (NAV) per share.

Ress Life Investments A/S publishes the Net Asset Value (NAV) per share as of 15 February 2019.

NAV per share in USD: 1833.60

NAV per share in EUR: 1628.42

The performance during the first half of February 2019 was 0.83% in USD. The year-to-date net performance as of 15 February 2019 is 1.09% in USD.

Questions related to this announcement can be made to the company's AIF-manager, Resscapital AB.



Contact person:

Gustaf Hagerud

gustaf.hagerud@resscapital.com

Tel + 46 8 545 282 27





Attachment