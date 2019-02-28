

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland stock market ended lower for a second straight session as the undertone remained weak due to uncertainty about U.S.-China trade talks and rising geopolitical tensions.



Lack of clarity about progress in U.S.-China trade talks and news that the summit between Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Vietnam ended abruptly without any positive outcome weighed on stocks.



The benchmark SMI ended down 23.25 points, or 0.25%, at 9,388.94, recovering from the day's low of 9,345.59.



On Wednesday, the index ended down 49.02 points, or 0.52%, at 9,412.19, snapping a five-day winning streak.



Adecco Group shares ended 3.25% down after the company reported revenue of €6.13 billion in the fourth quarter ended 31 December 2018. Revenue fell 1% on an organic and trading-days adjusted basis.



The group's fourth-quarter was a slowdown from the 2% growth reported in the third quarter and also down from 4% in the second quarter of the fiscal.



Lonza Group shares tumbled 3.7%, ABB declined 2.4% and Swatch Group ended 1.3% down.



Shares of Sunrise Communications Group tumbled by about 8.5% after the company agreed to buy Liberty Global PLC's Swiss unit in a 6.3 billion Swiss francs. The deal, when completed, will result in the creation of a bigger challenger to the country's dominant mobile and internet provider Swisscom.



Julius Baer gained about 1.8%. Swiss Life Holding, SGS, UBS Group and Zurich Insurance Group ended modestly higher.



European markets ended mixed today after turning in a lackluster performance. Besides geopolitical concerns and trade uncertainty, some disappointing earnings reports too contributed to the sluggish movements in most of the markets in the region.



The pan European Stoxx ended 0.06% up. Among the major markets in the region, Germany and France ended modestly higher, with their benchmarks DAX and CAC 40 gaining 0.25% and 0.29%, respectively. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 declined 0.46%.



