Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 28, 2019) - Pure Nickel Inc. (TSXV: NIC) (the "Company") announces it has signed an agreement with Murchison Minerals Ltd. ("Murchison") for the sale of the Company's 50% interest in the HPM Property, Quebec.

Murchison will pay the Company $50,000 and issue 500,000 common shares of Murchison; the shares will be subject to a four month statutory hold period.

Mr. Russell, Pure Nickel's President and CEO stated: "We are pleased to see Murchison assume control of the project and build upon its previous exploration success. Pure Nickel plans to continue to evaluate its portfolio and review potential opportunities to diversify the Company."

Corporate Updates

The Company announces that it has adopted a new fixed number stock option plan (the "Plan"), for its directors, consultants, employees and service providers, so as to attract, retain and motivate eligible grantees. The Plan replaces and supersedes the Company's previous rolling plan and is managed by the Board of Directors of the company. The maximum number of common shares reserved for issuance under the Plan is 6,814,487, representing approximately 10% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company as of the date hereof. Options may be granted for a period of ten years at a price not less than the "discounted market price" as defined by TSXV policies. There are currently no options granted or existing under the Plan. The TSX Venture Exchange has conditionally accepted the adoption of the Plan.

About Pure Nickel Inc.

Pure Nickel is a mineral exploration company with a diverse collection of gold, nickel, copper and platinum group element exploration projects in North America.

