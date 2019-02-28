

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Fading optimism about U.S.-China trade talks and news about abrupt end of the Donald Trump - Kim Jong Un meet without any positive outcome pushed up gold prices early on in the session on Thursday.



However, prices retreated and drifted notably lower as the day progressed, and gold futures recorded their lowest close in two weeks, after data from the Commerce Department showed U.S. economic growth to have slowed less than expected in the fourth quarter.



Gold futures for April ended down $5.10, or 0.4%, at $1,316.10 an ounce, extending losses to a fourth straight day. Earlier in the session, gold futures rose to $1,328.85 an ounce.



On Wednesday, gold futures for April settled lower by $7.30, or 0.6%, at $1,321.20 an ounce. Gold futures shed about 0.7% in February.



Silver futures for May ended down $0.132, at $15.634 an ounce, while Copper futures for May ended at $2.9480 per pound, down $0.0145 from previous close.



Recent optimism around the U.S.-China talks faded after U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said that China needs to go beyond pledging to buy more U.S. goods to reach to a long-term trade agreement.



'We can compete with anyone in the world, but we must have rule, enforced rules, that make sure market outcomes and not state capitalism and technology theft determine winners,' Lighthizer said on Wednesday.



A summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and the North Korean leader Kim Jong-un ended with no agreement after North Korea reportedly wanted all sanctions on it lifted in exchange, something the U.S. was not prepared to do.



A report showed that China's manufacturing sector shrank in February for the third straight month, rekindling investor worries over growth.



Other safe-haven assets such as Yen and the Swiss Franc also firmed up after the U.S. and North Korea failed to reach a nuclear deal.



Data from the U.S. Commerce Department said real gross domestic product climbed by 2.6% in the fourth quarter compared to the 3.4% jump in the third quarter. Economists had expected GDP to increase by 2.3%.



Meanwhile, a report released by the Labor Department showed first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits rose by more than expected in the week ended February 23rd.



The report said initial jobless claims climbed to 225,000, an increase of 8,000 from the previous week's revised level of 217,000. Economists had expected jobless claims to edge up to 220,000 from the 216,000 originally reported for the previous week.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX