Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - February 28, 2019) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced that Gabriel Benincasa has been named the Commission's first Chief Risk Officer. This position was created by SEC Chairman Jay Clayton to strengthen the agency's risk management and cybersecurity efforts.

As Chief Risk Officer, Mr. Benincasa will coordinate the SEC's continued efforts to identify, monitor, and mitigate key risks facing the Commission. Working within the SEC's Office of the Chief Operating Officer, he will also serve as a key adviser on other matters related to enterprise risks and controls. Julie Erhardt, who had been serving as Acting Chief Risk Officer while the SEC completed its recruitment efforts, will return to her role as Deputy Chief Accountant for Technology and Innovation in the Commission's Office of the Chief Accountant.

"Establishing the Chief Risk Officer position at the SEC is an important step forward in our continuing efforts to strengthen the agency's risk management program," said Chairman Jay Clayton. "Gabe is an experienced senior leader with deep risk, legal, compliance, and financial markets expertise. I am certain we will benefit from his advice and insights. I also want to thank Julie for giving us a running start on this initiative."

"I look forward to working with Gabe to maintain a robust risk management program at the agency," said Ken Johnson, the SEC's Chief Operating Officer. "Gabe's strong background in risk management positions him well to help the SEC continue to evaluate a wide range of current and emerging challenges, whether related to our markets, cybersecurity, or our own operations."

Mr. Benincasa added, "It is an honor to serve America's investors and markets as the SEC's first Chief Risk Officer. I look forward to joining the team and building upon existing programs to help the agency tackle current and future challenges."

Mr. Benincasa brings to the SEC significant experience in senior leadership roles in risk and compliance in the financial sector. He began his legal career as an attorney at Davis Polk & Wardwell before working for Morgan Stanley and other financial firms. He has served in roles including as Director of Enterprise Risk Management and Vice Chair of the Risk Control Committee for a financial services holding company; Deputy Global Head of Operational Risk Management for an investment bank; General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer for an institutional asset management company; and Global Head of Compliance for a financial technology company.

Mr. Benincasa is an attorney and a Certified Public Accountant. He earned his J.D. from Fordham Law School and a Bachelor's in Business Administration from Baruch College.