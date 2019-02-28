

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures ended higher on Thursday, extending gains from previous session, with the commodity finding continued support after data showed a significant drop in crude inventories in the U.S.



The U.S. sanctions on Iran and Venezuela and OPEC-led crude output reduction too continued to support oil's uptick.



However, gains were just modest due to concerns about growth due data showing weak manufacturing activity in China, lingering uncertainty about U.S.-China trade discussions and the ongoing geopolitical tensions, including the most recent one, involving India and Pakistan.



West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April ended up $0.28, or 0.5%, at $57.22 a barrel.



On Wednesday, crude oil futures ended up $1.44, or 2.6%, at $56.94 a barrel.



According to data released by Energy Information Administration on Wednesday, crude oil inventories in the U.S. dropped for the first time in six weeks, falling by 8.65 million barrels in the week to February 22, more than thrice the expected decline.



The EIA report said gasoline inventories fell by 1.91 million barrels last week, while distillate stockpiles, which include diesel, decreased by 0.3 million barrels.



According to the latest survey from the National Bureau of Statistics, activity in China's vast manufacturing sector continued to contract in February, and at a faster rate, underscoring concerns that the world's second-largest economy is losing momentum.



The manufacturing PMI stood at 49.2 in the month, missing expectations for a score of 49.5, which would have been unchanged from the previous month.



The non-manufacturing PMI came in with a score of 54.3 in February - shy of expectations for 54.5 and down from 54.7 in the previous month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX