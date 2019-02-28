Informa: FEI Headlines the Boston Innovation Festival

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2019 / On May 14-16, Informa's IMI Division will hold the inaugural Boston Innovation Festival. The Boston Innovation Festival is a 3-day experience bringing together 6 events and hundreds of innovators to the Seaport World Trade Center in Boston.

The long-standing, industry acclaimed FEI: Front End of Innovation conference will be headlining the festival and joined by 5 additional events.

The Disruptive Technology Summit

Venture Partnerships Summit

ProjectWorld Summit

Future Trends Summit

Enterprise Design Thinking Summit

"The festival was born out of the need to bring together the entire value chain- to strengthen the connections and fuel conversation that contribute to a thriving innovation ecosystem," said Anastasia Ioannou, the group's General Manager.

The Keynote stage will feature corporate powerhouses, including:

Steve Wozniak, Apple Co-Founder & Technology Evangelist

Ivy Ross, VP of Design, Hardware Products, Google

Joi Ito, Director MIT Media Lab, Author, Whiplash: How to Survive Our Faster Future

Alex Dembek, Chief Technology & Sustainability Officer, Specialty Products, DowDuPont

During the event, attendees will hear innovation strategies and best practices from over 100 corporate leaders.

"Our main goal for the Boston Innovation Festival is to enhance cross-enterprise collaboration- so that more ideas can surface, companies can strengthen their innovation capabilities, and ultimately fast-track the conversion of ideas into market-ready products or services," said Head of Product and Innovation, Kelly Schram.

With programming for executives at all levels of their career, the Boston Innovation Festival is aiming to be the home for those charged with leading their business into the future. It will feature a selection of keynotes, workshops, immersive experiences, tech showcases, case studies, and learning labs.

Boston Innovation Festival

May 14-16, 2019

Seaport World Trade Center

1 Seaport Lane

Boston, MA

