

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $248 million, or $1.48 per share. This compares with $151 million, or $0.89 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.8% to $4.38 billion from $4.60 billion last year.



Nordstrom Inc. earnings at a glance:



